The Prime Day 4K TV deals are kicking off now! BuyDig is now offering the 2021 Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,597.99 shipped. Update: Now matched at Amazon. It ships with an extended “4-year Accidental Damage Warranty” as well. Regularly as much as $2,196 or so and currently fetching $1,998 at Amazon (although we could see a price match at any moment), this is up to $598 off the going rate, the best price we can find, and the deal is even sweeter with the extended warranty at BuyDig. Alongside the gallery-worthy wooden bezel, this one also has art mode to transform your display into a “beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV.” It has a gorgeous QLED 4K display with built-in Alexa voice command support, HDR, and direct access to all of the best streaming services. Four HDMI, two USB, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more highlight the connectivity options. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for loads more Prime Day 4K TV deals below.
More Prime Day The Frame TV deals:
- Samsung 32-inch The Frame 3.0 QLED Smart TV $488 (Reg. $696)
- Samsung 43-inch The Frame 3.0 QLED Smart TV $798 (Reg. $1096)
- In brown or teak
- Now matched at Amazon
- Samsung 50-inch The Frame 3.0 QLED Smart TV $1,038 (Reg. $1,448+)
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame 3.0 QLED Smart TV $1,198 (Reg. $1,608+)
- Samsung 77-inch The Frame 3.0 QLED Smart TV $2,598 (Reg. $3,198+)
Prime Day 4K TV deals:
***Note: Many of the BuyDig deals below come with extended 2- and 4-year warranties
- Samsung 43-inch The Sero QLED LS05 Series TV $1,198 (Reg. $1,998)
- Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Bravia Android TV (2020) $798 (Reg. $1,200)
- Samsung 43-inch Class SERIF QLED Serif Series $798 (Reg. $1,000)
- LG 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2021) $1,497 (Reg, $1,797)
- Plus $50 Visa Gift Card
- Sony 55-inch XR55A80J 4K OLED Smart TV $1,698 (Reg. $1,898+)
- Plus $75 Visa Gift Card
- LG 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2021) $2,097 (Reg, $2,499)
- Plus $100 Visa Gift Card
- Sony 65-inch 4K OLED Smart TV $2,198 (Reg. $2,800)
- Plus $150 Visa Gift Card
- Sony 65-inch XR65X90J 4K Smart TV $1,398 (Reg. $1,598)
- Sony 75-inch XR75X90J 4K Smart TV $2,098 (Reg. $2,398)
- Plus $100 Visa Gift Card
- Samsung 85-inch QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) $2,798 (Reg. $3,300+)
- Plus $200 Visa Gift Card
- Samsung 85-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) $3,798 (Reg. $3,998+)
- Plus $500 Visa Gift Card
- Samsung 75-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV $5,198 ($1,300 off)
Prime Day Fire TV Edition deals:
- 2020 Insignia 70-inch 4K: $530 (Reg. $700)
- 2020 Insignia 65-inch 4K: $450 (Reg. $550)
- 2021 Insignia 55-inch 4K: $350 (Reg. $500)
- 2021 Toshiba 50-inch 4K: $360 (Reg. $470)
- 2021 Toshiba 43-inch 4K: $260 (Reg. $370)
- 2021 Insignia 42-inch 1080p: $200 (Reg. $290)
- Insignia 24-inch 720p: $100 (Reg. $170)
- And even more…
More on Samsung The Frame:
Showcase your own style with The Frame. Showcase lifelike art, photos, TV, and movies in stunning 4K resolution on a display with customizable bezels* for endless combinations to customize your décor. Transform The Frame into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV with Art Mode. The elegant, modern design blends flawlessly to elevate your home décor. The Frame transforms to art when you’re not watching TV. Choose from the Samsung Collection or upload your own pieces to reflect your personality. Built-in sensors* automatically optimize the picture to your environment and turn the screen off when you’re away.
