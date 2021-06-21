FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime Day 4K TV deals up to $900 off: The Frame, LG OLED, Samsung 85-inch, much more

The Prime Day 4K TV deals are kicking off now! BuyDig is now offering the 2021 Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,597.99 shipped. Update: Now matched at Amazon. It ships with an extended “4-year Accidental Damage Warranty” as well. Regularly as much as $2,196 or so and currently fetching $1,998 at Amazon (although we could see a price match at any moment), this is up to $598 off the going rate, the best price we can find, and the deal is even sweeter with the extended warranty at BuyDig. Alongside the gallery-worthy wooden bezel, this one also has art mode to transform your display into a “beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV.” It has a gorgeous QLED 4K display with built-in Alexa voice command support, HDR, and direct access to all of the best streaming services. Four HDMI, two USB, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more highlight the connectivity options. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for loads more Prime Day 4K TV deals below. 

More Prime Day The Frame TV deals:

Prime Day 4K TV deals:

***Note: Many of the BuyDig deals below come with extended 2- and 4-year warranties

Prime Day Fire TV Edition deals:

More on Samsung The Frame:

Showcase your own style with The Frame. Showcase lifelike art, photos, TV, and movies in stunning 4K resolution on a display with customizable bezels* for endless combinations to customize your décor. Transform The Frame into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV with Art Mode. The elegant, modern design blends flawlessly to elevate your home décor. The Frame transforms to art when you’re not watching TV. Choose from the Samsung Collection or upload your own pieces to reflect your personality. Built-in sensors* automatically optimize the picture to your environment and turn the screen off when you’re away.

