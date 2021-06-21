FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime Day offers adidas best-sellers up to 45% off: Running shoes, MacBook backpacks, more

-
FashionAdidasPrime Day 2021
45% off From $9

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 45% off adidas best-selling footwear, apparel, and accessories. A standout from this sale is the Foundation Backpack that’s currently marked down from $24 shipped. For comparison, this backpack is regularly priced at $45 and can be styled by both men or women alike. This style can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook and has cushioned shoulder straps to promote comfort. You can also select from a variety of color options and it has an array of pockets for organization. The exterior can easily be wiped down and this is a nice style for work, traveling, school, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the adidas Prime Day Sale or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for even more deals? Amazon is offering Under Armour gear for the entire family from just $9 Prime shipped.

