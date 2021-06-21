Score a new Chromebook for your recent grads starting at just $190

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering up to 25% off HP and other Chromebooks from $189.99 shipped. Out top pick today is the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 1.5GHz/4GB/32GB for $299.99. Usually selling for around $500, but recently down to about $375, today’s savings are a a match for the lowest we’ve ever tracked. Touting a 2-in-1 touchscreen design, this versatile machine is perfect for students and creatives. Use it as a drawing tablet, work station, or study buddy with full access to Google’s Chrome OS. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 3,000 customers. See more below.
Our Chromebook Top Picks include:
- Acer Spin 311 $224 (Reg. $266)
- Lenovo Flex 5 $310 (Reg. $400)
- HP 2021 Chromebook 14 $210 (Reg. $270)
- Lenovo S330 64GB $210 (Reg. $280)
- Asus Flip C436 128GB $660 (Reg. $800)
- Google Pixelbook Go $1,150 (Reg, $1,400)
- and even more…
For an even more portable solution, be sure to check out all of today’s Fire Tablet deals from $45. They offer touchscreen support, tons of mobile apps, plus built-in Alexa – perfect for young ones, students, or casual use. Of course, our Chromebook guide is always a good place to start if you’re searching for a recent grad. Then hit up the rest of today’s savings in our Prime Day 2021 all-day coverage.
Samsung Chromebook V2 features:
- IGHTWEIGHT 2-in-1 DESIGN At just under 3 pounds, the Chromebook Plus is incredibly lightweight. You can easily fold it into tablet mode for comfortable viewing and browsing
- BUILT-IN PEN Experience the power of the incredibly precise built-in pen that never needs charging. It’s always ready to write, sketch, edit, magnify and even take screenshots
- DUAL CAMERA Fold your laptop into tablet mode to capture clear shots and even zoom in for a closer look with the revolutionary 13MP world-facing camera with autofocus
