Score a new Chromebook for your recent grads starting at just $190

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering up to 25% off HP and other Chromebooks from $189.99 shipped. Out top pick today is the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 1.5GHz/4GB/32GB for $299.99. Usually selling for around $500, but recently down to about $375, today’s savings are a a match for the lowest we’ve ever tracked. Touting a 2-in-1 touchscreen design, this versatile machine is perfect for students and creatives. Use it as a drawing tablet, work station, or study buddy with full access to Google’s Chrome OS. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 3,000 customers. See more below.

For an even more portable solution, be sure to check out all of today’s Fire Tablet deals from $45. They offer touchscreen support, tons of mobile apps, plus built-in Alexa – perfect for young ones, students, or casual use. Of course, our Chromebook guide is always a good place to start if you’re searching for a recent grad. Then hit up the rest of today’s savings in our Prime Day 2021 all-day coverage.

Samsung Chromebook V2 features:

IGHTWEIGHT 2-in-1 DESIGN At just under 3 pounds, the Chromebook Plus is incredibly lightweight. You can easily fold it into tablet mode for comfortable viewing and browsing

BUILT-IN PEN Experience the power of the incredibly precise built-in pen that never needs charging. It’s always ready to write, sketch, edit, magnify and even take screenshots

DUAL CAMERA Fold your laptop into tablet mode to capture clear shots and even zoom in for a closer look with the revolutionary 13MP world-facing camera with autofocus

