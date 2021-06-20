FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime Day Fire HD tablet deals now live! All-new Fire HD 10, kids editions, and more from $45

-
AmazonPrime Day 2021
Reg. $220+ From $45

The Prime Day Fire HD tablet deals are now live! The biggest summer shopping event has begun and that means we are also getting some of the best deals of the year on Amazon’s Fire HD tablet lineup, from Fire 8 right up to the all-new Fire HD 10 models as well as the kids editions, and more. This is a perfect chance to score one of Amazon’s already competitively priced tablets at even lower prices. The deals start from $45 with up to $70 in savings across the entire 4+ star-rated lineup of Amazon tablets. Head below for all of this year’s Prime Day Fire HD tablet deals.

Prime Day Fire HD Tablet deals:

Prime Day Fire HD Kids Tablet deals:

These are some of the best deals we have tracked on the Fire HD tablets since Amazon updated its lineup with the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet (seen above). Since then, we have had a chance to go hands-on in our all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 review just before taking  closer look at the Amazon Fire HD 10 Keyboard. Just be sure to browse through our breakdown of the entire lineup to find out which one will suit your needs best and then right over to our Prime Day 2021 hub for more deals!

More on the All-new Fire HD 10 tablet:

  • Prime Day Fire HD: Fast and responsive – powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. 50% more RAM than previous generation.
  • Long-lasting 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately).
  • Brighter display – Vivid 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels.
  • Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Prime Day 2021

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon drops AirPods Pro with ANC, Spatial Audio, and H...
LEGO Prime Day deals deliver rare savings on Star Wars,...
meross Prime Day HomeKit deals from $19: Dimmer switche...
Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google...
Prime Day starts early as Amazon takes 50% off its late...
Save up to 57% on Blink outdoor and indoor smart securi...
Ring Video Doorbells, cameras, and more now up to 50% o...
Fire TV Stick 4K, Cube, more now starting from just $18...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon’s updated Fire HD tablet lineup: Which model is best for your needs?

Learn More
Review

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 review: Promises productivity, delivers content consumption

Buy now Learn More
Save $170

Amazon launches early Prime Day deals on Fire TV Editions from $100 (Save up to $170)

From $100 Learn More
Review

Amazon Fire HD 10 Keyboard review: An improved typing experience goes a long way

Buy now Learn More
$300 off

Samsung 55-inch QLED Smart TV with Alexa hits Amazon low: $1,000 ($300+ off), more from $100

$1,000 Learn More
Prime-only

Early Prime Day deals offer up to 55% off subscription boxes: Dog toys, tea, t-shirts, more

From $7 Learn More
Save now

Amazon drops AirPods Pro with ANC, Spatial Audio, and Hey Siri to $190, more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Save 45%

LEGO Prime Day deals deliver rare savings on Star Wars, Marvel, Nintendo, more from $11

From $11 Learn More