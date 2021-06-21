Segway’s Ninebot ES2 electric scooter falls to new low of $350 for Prime Day, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a wide selection of Segway, Hover-1 + other electric scooter, bike, and accessory deals up to 30% off or more. Our favorite discount is the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter at $349.99 shipped. With a $500 normal going rate and today’s discount beating the previous low that we’ve tracked by $50, it’s also the best available right now. You’ll find a maximum speed of 15 MPH to let you cruise around town with the Segway Ninebot ES2. It can travel up to 15 miles on a single charge, which lets you use it for trips to a local shop or just to ride around the neighborhood. There’s a folding design that makes it easy to carry once you arrive at a destination, and should you head home after dark, the built-in headlight helps you to easily see your way after the sun goes down. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head on over to Amazon for more great deals, and we’ll have a few of our favorites outlined below.

More electric scooter/accessory deals:

For larger ride-on electric bikes, you’ll want to give today’s New Green Deals a look. We featured the Juiced Scorpion at $300 off, and also have a slew of other e-bike and scooter deals to browse through. After that, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. There’s new deals dropping each and every hour, so we’ll be working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite discounts, so be sure to keep it locked here for the best Prime Day deals.

More on the Segway Ninebot ES2:

Cruise around town on this Segway Ninebot folding electric scooter. The powerful motor lets you ride at up to 15mph, and the built-in battery lasts for up to 15 miles per charge. This Segway Ninebot folding electric scooter has a one-click folding design that collapses easily and takes up minimal storage space.

