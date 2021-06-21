FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sun Joe’s 2030 PSI electric pressure washer falls by $53 for Prime Day to $125

-
$53 off $125

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3001) for $124.99 shipped. Normally up to $178 on Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest new condition price that we’ve tracked in 2021. You’ll find that it uses a powerful 1800W/14.5A motor to deliver up to 2030 PSI and 1.76GPM of water onto whatever surface you aim it at. Whether you’re using the 40-degree nozzle or the soap soaker, there are five total tips to choose from so you know that you’ll have the right tool for the job. There’s also an onboard detergent tank that allows you to help deliver extra cleaning power when needed. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re wanting to use the pressure washer listed above to clean your home, then picking up this Sun Joe Power Scrubbing Broom is an absolute must. It’s only $33 on Amazon and makes taking care of built-up gunk on your home’s siding and more a breeze.

Now that you’ve seen what’s on sale here, be sure to head on over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. We’ll be working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of our favorite discounts, so be sure to keep it locked here for the best Prime Day deals.

More on the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer:

  • Powerful 14. 5-amp/1800-Watt motor generates up to 2030 PSI/1. 76 GPM for maximum cleaning power
  • 5 Quick-Connect spray tips (0?, 15?, 25?, 40? and soap) tackle light, medium and heavy duty cleaning tasks
  • Onboard reel keeps 20 ft. (6m) high pressure hose organized for quick and easy clean-up and storage

