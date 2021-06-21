Sun Joe’s 2030 PSI electric pressure washer falls by $53 for Prime Day to $125

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3001) for $124.99 shipped. Normally up to $178 on Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest new condition price that we’ve tracked in 2021. You’ll find that it uses a powerful 1800W/14.5A motor to deliver up to 2030 PSI and 1.76GPM of water onto whatever surface you aim it at. Whether you’re using the 40-degree nozzle or the soap soaker, there are five total tips to choose from so you know that you’ll have the right tool for the job. There’s also an onboard detergent tank that allows you to help deliver extra cleaning power when needed. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Powerful 14. 5-amp/1800-Watt motor generates up to 2030 PSI/1. 76 GPM for maximum cleaning power

5 Quick-Connect spray tips (0?, 15?, 25?, 40? and soap) tackle light, medium and heavy duty cleaning tasks

Onboard reel keeps 20 ft. (6m) high pressure hose organized for quick and easy clean-up and storage

