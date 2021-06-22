Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Celebration Event takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Celebration Event takes up to 50% off sitewide, for three days only. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Callaway, ASICS, Brooks, New Balance, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the adidas Ultimate 265 10-inch Golf Shorts for men. Originally priced at $65, however during the sale you can find them from $31. These golf shorts were designed to move with your swing. The material is infused with stretch, sweat-wicking, and highly breathable. With over 680 reviews from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to check out the Amazon Under Armour Prime Day sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Walter Hagen Perfect 11 Chino Shorts $15 (Orig. $65)
- Under Armour Stretch Utility Joggers $57 (Orig. $90)
- adidas Ultimate 365 10-inch Shorts $31 (Orig. $65)
- adidas Adilette Comfort Slides $20 (Orig. $35)
- Nike Legacy91 Tech Golf Hat $12 (Orig. $20)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Lady Hagen Core Golf Skirt $27 (Orig. $55)
- ASICS GEL-Kayano 2 Shoes $120 (Orig. $160)
- Under Armour HeatGear Tank Top $20 (Orig. $25)
- Nike Revolution 5 Running Shoes $52 (Orig. $65)
- CALIA Twist Front T-Shirt $34 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
