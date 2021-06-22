Native Union Ultra Strong smartphone accessories fall up to 50% off for Prime Day

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is discounting its selection of Native Union smartphone accessories starting from $10. These kinds of discounts only happen during Prime Day and the annual Black Friday sale, so it’s best to strike while the iron is hot here. Our top pick today is the 10-foot Ultra Strong USB-C to Lightning Charging Cable for $34.99 shipped. Almost always selling for the $50 list price, today’s rare savings are a match for the all-time low. These Ultra Strong cables offer a reinforced structure with built-in strain relief at crucial stress points, to outlast other models and save you money in the long run. The braided cover helps prevent tears and breakage when tangled, bent, or even knotted. They provide high-speed charging at up to 20W, and are compatible with every Apple lightning device. Rated 5/5 stars. See more below.

Native Union Prime Dday deals:

If you can get away without Native Union’s unique reinforcement, iOttie has a slew of chargers and smartphone accessories on sale from $12. Of course, you can always head over to our smartphone accessories guide for a comprehensive list. Or, dive into all of our favorite Prime Day deals before its too late.

UNPARALLELED STRENGTH: Upgraded construction with ultra-strong reinforced structure and high-speed charging up to 20W to support Power Delivery (fast charging).

EXTENDED LIFESPAN: Functional design provides enhanced flexibility, absorbing 2x more stress than regular strain relief. 6x stronger than standard cables.

EXTRA LONG: 10-foot range lets you use and charge your device in comfort, while the weighted knot anchors your cable to any flat surface when detached from your device

