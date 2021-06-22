FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Native Union Ultra Strong smartphone accessories fall up to 50% off for Prime Day

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesPrime Day 2021Native Union
Save 50% From $10

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is discounting its selection of Native Union smartphone accessories starting from $10. These kinds of discounts only happen during Prime Day and the annual Black Friday sale, so it’s best to strike while the iron is hot here. Our top pick today is the 10-foot Ultra Strong USB-C to Lightning Charging Cable for $34.99 shipped. Almost always selling for the $50 list price, today’s rare savings are a match for the all-time low. These Ultra Strong cables offer a reinforced structure with built-in strain relief at crucial stress points, to outlast other models and save you money in the long run. The braided cover helps prevent tears and breakage when tangled, bent, or even knotted. They provide high-speed charging at up to 20W, and are compatible with every Apple lightning device. Rated 5/5 stars. See more below.

Native Union Prime Dday deals:

If you can get away without Native Union’s unique reinforcement, iOttie has a slew of chargers and smartphone accessories on sale from $12. Of course, you can always head over to our smartphone accessories guide for a comprehensive list. Or, dive into all of our favorite Prime Day deals before its too late.

Native Union 10-foot Charging Cable features:

  • UNPARALLELED STRENGTH: Upgraded construction with ultra-strong reinforced structure and high-speed charging up to 20W to support Power Delivery (fast charging).
  • EXTENDED LIFESPAN: Functional design provides enhanced flexibility, absorbing 2x more stress than regular strain relief. 6x stronger than standard cables.
  • EXTRA LONG: 10-foot range lets you use and charge your device in comfort, while the weighted knot anchors your cable to any flat surface when detached from your device

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Prime Day 2021 Native Union

About the Author

Save with a multi-year low on Wahl’s 14-piece sty...
Nomad Prime Sale: Base Station $98, iPhone 12 Rugged Ca...
Top 10 Prime Day deals still available
Final Prime Day monitor markdowns: LG 4K $280, USB-C Ul...
Google Pixelbook Go drops to new all-time lows for Prim...
Apple’s M1 Mac mini 512GB falls to new low for Pr...
BN-Link’s Prime Day sale takes 30% off Wi-Fi and ...
Prime Day multivitamins and supplements from $8.50: Sma...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 40%

Save up to 40% on Amazon Basics Lightning cables, iPhone 12 cases, chargers, more from $3

From $3 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $16 (33% off), more

From $5 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount $30, more

From $5 Learn More
Save now

Anker Prime Day sale goes live with iPhone essentials, Thunderbolt 3 hubs, more from $9

From $9 Learn More
53% off

Power Up for Prime Day: Surge Protectors, Lightning cables, more from $5 (Save 53%)

From $5 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $6 (Save 40%), more

From $4 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 10W Qi Charging Pad $12 (Save 38%), more

From $6 Learn More
Save 27%

Satechi gets in on Prime Day with rare discounts on chargers, USB-C hubs, and more from $22

From $22 Learn More