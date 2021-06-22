iOttie’s popular iPhone and Android car mounts + chargers now extra 30% off from $12

Alongside all of the other gear for your iPhone and Android handset in our smartphone accessories guide, the Prime Day savings are continuing over to a selection of iOttie charging stands and car mounts. Shipping is free across the board and prices will be marked down at checkout. Headlining is the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand for $34.96 in various styles. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date.

iOttie’s latest charging stand delivers a way to refuel two devices at once with an upright Qi stand as well as a secondary pad on the side. Its main 15W charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top of AirPods and the like. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 310 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $12.

Other notable iOttie car mounts and accessories:

While you’ll find all of the day’s other best deals in our Smartphone Accessories roundup, we’re also tracking a collection of discounts courtesy of Anker, as well. With a variety of markdowns on USB-C PD chargers, projectors, and portable power stations, there are plenty of offers to take advantage of starting from $9.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand features:

The iON Wireless Duo is the solution to all your charging needs. Engineered for maximum efficiency, the iON Duo is capable of powering two devices simultaneously. It smartly integrates two charging stations with a stand + pad combo, for wirelessly fast charging Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories like smartwatches and headphones. The stand features a fabric-wrapped design, overlaying two Qi coils which allow for ideal viewing in both portrait and landscape mode, at a 65-degree tilt.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!