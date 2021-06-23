adidas takes extra 20% off sale styles from $30: Running shoes, sandals, apparel, more

For a limited time only, adidas takes an extra 20% off sale styles with promo code EXTRA20 at checkout. Find great deals on running shoes, sneakers, sandals, apparel, accessories, and more. adidas Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Ultraboost 21 Primeblue Shoes that are currently marked down to $101, which is $79 off the original rate. These shoes are also cushioned, flexible, breathable, and great for workouts. This is a best-selling style for adidas and you can choose from a variety of color options. Rated 4.6/5 stars from adidas customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will also want to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off select styles and an extra 20% off for members.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!