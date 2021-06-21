Nike competes with Prime Day by taking up to 50% off + extra 20% off for members

The latest Nike Flash Sale offers up to 50% off select styles for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Plus, Nike+ Members (free to sign-up) receive an extra 20% off your purchase when you apply promo code FAST20 at checkout. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s React Infinity Run FlyKnit Shoes that are currently marked down to $128. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $160. The FlyKnit material is highly flexible, lightweight, and breathable. This style is great for summer workouts and you can choose from an array of fun color options too. The outsole is slightly curved to help push you further and it has a unique outsole with ridges to promote traction. Rated 4/5 stars from Nike customers. Head below the jump to score even more deals from Nike and you will want to check out the latest Amazon Prime Under Armour and adidas sales here.
Our top picks for men include:
- React Infinity Run FlyKnit $128 (Orig. $160)
- Air Force 1′ 07 Sneakers $96 (Orig. $120)
- React Miller 2 Road Running Shoes $104 (Orig. $130)
- 2-in-1 Running Shorts $36 (Orig. $45)
- Dri-FIT Vapor Graphic Polo Shirt $52 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Epic React FlyKnit 2 $96 (Orig. $150)
- Sportswear Tech Fleece Sweatshirt $80 (Orig. $100)
- Air Max Up Sneakers $70 (Orig. $130)
- Sportswear Logo Band Shorts $36 (Orig. $45)
- Air Max Motion 2 Shoes $72 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!