Nike competes with Prime Day by taking up to 50% off + extra 20% off for members

Prime Day 2021
50% off + 20% off

The latest Nike Flash Sale offers up to 50% off select styles for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Plus, Nike+ Members (free to sign-up) receive an extra 20% off your purchase when you apply promo code FAST20 at checkout. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s React Infinity Run FlyKnit Shoes that are currently marked down to $128. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $160. The FlyKnit material is highly flexible, lightweight, and breathable. This style is great for summer workouts and you can choose from an array of fun color options too. The outsole is slightly curved to help push you further and it has a unique outsole with ridges to promote traction. Rated 4/5 stars from Nike customers. Head below the jump to score even more deals from Nike and you will want to check out the latest Amazon Prime Under Armour and adidas sales here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

Prime Day 2021

