Chamberlain’s Assistant garage hub returns to $17 low, meross HomeKit remote $40, more

Amazon is offering Chamberlain’s MyQ Smart Garage Hub for $16.98 Prime shipped. Recently selling for upwards of $20, today’s deal shaves off 15% to mark a new all-time low price for this model. The MyQ Smart Garage Hub allows you to control and your garage door from your smartphone or Assistant-compatible smart device. Just dive into the companion app to open and close your garage, or check its current status. You can also opt to receive notifications when your garage door opens, in case of break-in. Up to three friends and family members can be given remote access at once, but Prime customers can opt for direct in-garage delivery by synchronizing their account to the MyQ app. Over 49,000 customers have let it a 4.4/5 star rating on this #1 best-seller, but you can dive into our hands-on review to get a better look.. And you can find even more ideas below the jump. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon where applicable to make the most of today’s savings.

More Smart Garage Door opener deals:

Looking to add Assistant support inside the home as well? Google’s latest Nest smart thermostat is currently seeing a rare discount at $30 off. And that’s just the latest deal you’ll find tucked away in our smart home guide, so go ahead and take a look to see what else might be waiting in the wings.

Chamerlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub features:

Smart garage control open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App

Universal – Easy-to-add functionality to upgrade your existing garage door opener. Works with all major brands of garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors

Core features: Opening, closing, and receiving garage door status notifications are included with myQ App at no additional charge

