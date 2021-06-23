Latest Google Nest Thermostat sees rare discount down to all-time low of $100 (Save $30)

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Thermostat for $99.99 shipped. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer marks a rare chance to score one of Google’s latest smart home releases without having to pay full price. Amounting to 23% in savings, this is matching the all-time low set just once before. Google’s recent Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed design compared to its higher-end counterpart which is also still on sale, delivering a compact form-factor with frosted glass and a more simplistic LED display. Alongside being able to adjust the temperature with Assistant, there’s also support for setting schedules and automations for beating the heat this summer. Get a closer look in our hands-on review which largely agrees with the 4.3/5 star rating at Amazon, not to mention its #1 best-seller status. Then head below for more.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on a smart thermostat yet, picking up this programmable Honeywell option for $48 is a great alternative, that’ll also let you save some cash. Sure you won’t find the voice control or other Intelligent functionality here, but this option does support 7-day scheduling to create a more personalized cooling schedule throughout the rest of the summer. Plus, over 2,600 customers have found it to be a reliable option after leaving a 4.5/5 star rating.

While most of the enticing Prime Day smart home offers have now come and gone, you can still take advantage of these ongoing Nest discounts. Ranging from the latest smart displays with sleep tracking functionality to speakers from $30, you’ll be able to lock-in some of the best prices of the year. Or just go score these rare Nanoleaf lighting deals while they’re still alive and kicking.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

