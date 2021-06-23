FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Latest Google Nest Thermostat sees rare discount down to all-time low of $100 (Save $30)

-
AmazonSmart HomeGoogle
Save $30 $100

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Thermostat for $99.99 shipped. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer marks a rare chance to score one of Google’s latest smart home releases without having to pay full price. Amounting to 23% in savings, this is matching the all-time low set just once before. Google’s recent Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed design compared to its higher-end counterpart which is also still on sale, delivering a compact form-factor with frosted glass and a more simplistic LED display. Alongside being able to adjust the temperature with Assistant, there’s also support for setting schedules and automations for beating the heat this summer. Get a closer look in our hands-on review which largely agrees with the 4.3/5 star rating at Amazon, not to mention its #1 best-seller status. Then head below for more.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on a smart thermostat yet, picking up this programmable Honeywell option for $48 is a great alternative, that’ll also let you save some cash. Sure you won’t find the voice control or other Intelligent functionality here, but this option does support 7-day scheduling to create a more personalized cooling schedule throughout the rest of the summer. Plus, over 2,600 customers have found it to be a reliable option after leaving a 4.5/5 star rating.

While most of the enticing Prime Day smart home offers have now come and gone, you can still take advantage of these ongoing Nest discounts. Ranging from the latest smart displays with sleep tracking functionality to speakers from $30, you’ll be able to lock-in some of the best prices of the year. Or just go score these rare Nanoleaf lighting deals while they’re still alive and kicking.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung’s 2021 Qi charging pads, Duo/Trio models,...
Score all-time lows on Apple’s official leather a...
Apple’s latest iPad Air is still down to a new al...
Prime Day may be over, but the best LEGO deals have stu...
Prime Day board games from $8: Monopoly Lord of the Rin...
Save with a multi-year low on Wahl’s 14-piece sty...
Top 10 Prime Day deals still available
Apple’s M1 Mac mini 512GB falls to new low for Pr...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Hover-1 Origin Hoverboard has a built-in Bluetooth speaker at low of $130, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Cruise around town this spring on a Segway electric scooter at $470, more

Learn More
Save 20%

Google Nest Prime Day sale goes live: Nest Hub 2 hits all-time low $80, more from $30

From $30 Learn More
Orig. $199

Upgrade to Honeywell’s Wi-Fi Alexa-enabled thermostat at a low of $88 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

$88 Learn More
Save 35%

Lowest prices of the year arrive on Google Nest Hello doorbell, outdoor cam, more from $100

From $100 Learn More

Cut fossil fuels – electric lawn tools from $100 + Tesla gear/ebike sales in new Green Deals

Learn More
New low

Best Buy clears out Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $199 off (New low)

$199 off Learn More
42% off

Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector all-time lows from $13 (42% off)

$13+ Learn More