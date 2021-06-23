Demon Slayer fans looking to add the fan-favorite manga to their collection have largely been out of luck over the past few months, as the popularity of the recent Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train theatrical release has made physical copies vanish off store shelves. Now a new box set is remedying the situation, as Amazon is currently offering the complete Demon Slayer manga collection for $119.99 shipped as a pre-order. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, marks only the second notable discount we’ve seen, and marks a rare chance to save on this #1 best-seller. Head below for all of the details.

Including all 23 volumes of the popular manga, Demon Slayer follows protagonist Tanjiro on a quest to save his sister from a demon curse while getting entangled in a secret war that’s been waged for centuries. So whether you’re looking to get in on all of the hype that the series is receiving following its first film and ahead of season two, or just want to finally grab a box set, now is your chance.

As a pre-order, shipping is slated for October 5, 2021 and comes backed by Amazon’s Pre-order Guarantee. So if you’re worried about seeing an even deeper discount considering the Demon Slayer Box Set is already 40% off after just being announced, you’ll only have to pay the lowest price between now and the official launch this fall.

Though if you’re not sold on buying the entire collection, ComiXology has all of the single issue releases down to $4.99 each for digital copies. Usually fetching $7, these discounts let you dive in at a more affordable price to see if you want to bring home the entire physical manga box set.

More on the Demon Slayer Box Set:

The complete saga of Demon Slayer, all in one epic box set! This box set contains all 23 volumes of the global hit Demon Slayer as well as an exclusive booklet and a double-sided poster. In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life.

