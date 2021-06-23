Hover-1’s Blackhawk Electric Scooter sees massive discount post-Prime Day at $350 off

Walmart is offering the Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Kick Scooter for $250 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $600 at Amazon and today’s deal is only the third discount we’ve tracked, marking a new all-time low and beating our previous mention by $200. The Hover-1 Blackhawk scooter delivers on a 3-second “fast-folding design” that makes it simple to collapse for carrying on a bus, train, subway, or just up the steps to your home. With a 350W brushless motor, it propels you at up to 18.6 MPH for a maximum of 26 miles before it’s time to recharge. This is more than enough speed and range to use the Blackhawk for quick grocery runs or trips back and forth to work. Plus, since it’s IP54 water-resistant, you can even ride it in the rain without worrying about damage. Ratings 4.1/5 stars.

In the end, today’s deal is about as good as it gets for higher-end electric scooters. You’d pay $300 for the Gotrax GXL V2 Electric Scooter, which only goes 15.5 MPH for up to 12 miles on a charge, which is far below what the Blackhawk does. However, the Razor Power Core E100 Electric Scooter is a great option if you’re on a tighter budget. It rides at up to 11 MPH for around 60 minutes, with no specific mileage provided. However, at $129, it’s almost 50% below the Hover-1 model above, so that’s something to keep in mind.

This is far from the only electric scooter deal that we’re tracking today. Earlier, in our New Green Deals, we found that Woot is offering quite a few options from $175. That roundup also offers discounts on Tesla gear, e-bikes, and even lawn tools, so you’ll want to give it a look if you’re in the market for more ways to save.

More on the Hover-1 Blackhawk Scooter:

The world of electric scooters is proud to welcome the Hover-1 Blackhawk eScooter. This powerful scooter is a comprehensive mobility solution that features a beautiful display, removeable battery and LED display. With speeds of up to 18mph and a range of almost 30 miles, this scooter will keep you going all day long. The built-in kickstand makes it easy to hop off your scooter and hop back on without skipping a beat. Not to mention, this scooter comes fully loaded with large 10” tires to give you a smooth and comfortable ride on nearly any surface.

