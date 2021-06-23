FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer’s best-selling Seiren X Mic undercuts Prime Day at a new low of $53 (Save 47%)

Reg. $100 $53

Amazon currently offers the Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone for $53.19 shipped. Having originally sold for $100, which is what you’ll pay for other styles right now, we recently tracked a drop to $80 with today’s offer saving you at least 35%. Not only is this marking a new all-time low, but it also beats our Prime Day mention by $3 in the process, as well. If you still haven’t upgraded your work from home or gaming setup’s recording capabilities yet, Razer’s Seiren X USB Microphone is perfect for crystal audio through Zoom chats, Twitch streams, and more. It features a built-in shock mount, super cardioid pickup pattern for reducing background noise, and a Zero Latency Monitoring mode which is said to remove echos from real-time streams. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, earning this microphone #1 best-seller status. Head below for more.

Entering as one of the most popular entry-level microphones on the market, the Blue Snowball iCE is an easy recommendation if you don’t need the higher fidelity or gaming features found above. Currently down to $40, this alternative is still perfect for Zoom calls and the like and will surely be a step up for your workstation over a computer’s built-in microphone.

But to add the latest and greatest to your battlestation or work from home setup, be sure to check out our recent hands-on review with the Epos B20 microphone. Delivering a more premium design than either of the aforementioned models, you’re looking at a notable audio upgrade for creators or streamers.

Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone features:

The Razer siren x is the microphone designed specially to elevate the quality of streams. The microphone strategically filters unwanted background noise and features a built-in shock mount to dampen vibrations. To ensure it fits your gaming setup perfectly and professionally, it’s constructed to be sleek and non-obstructive, allowing your audience to see more of you. It’s the microphone needed to propel your streaming journey to greater heights.

