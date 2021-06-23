Upgrade your gaming setup with RESPAWN’s big and tall racing chair at a low of $190

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN Big and Tall Racing Style Gaming Chair (RSP-400) for $189.82 shipped. For comparison, you’ll find that it normally goes for around $240 or so, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This chair features a 130-degree reclining function with an “infinite angle lock” so that way you’re in control of where it stops. The “big and tall” design means it’s great for body types of all sizes. There’s also a tension adjustment so you can even dial in the speed at which it tilts, helping to further customize this chair to exactly what you want. It also features ample lumbar support and has adjustable arm rests so you can make sure it fits your body perfectly. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you don’t need the gaming design offered here, then save some cash when opting for this office chair. It’s more of a standardized build and is more akin to something you’d find in an office building. Coming in at just $87 shipped on Amazon, which knocks quite a bit off compared to today’s lead deal.

Not sure about gaming chairs? Well, we recently went hands-on with the Anda Seat T-Pro 2, finding that it’s a “great chair for work and play.” We’ve also taken a look at the Vertagear SL5000 Kit, which delivers RGB to your setup in the form of a unique chair.

More on the RESPAWN Gaming Chair:

130⁰ recline with infinite angle lock puts the control in your hands, allowing you to choose the tilt angle perfect for you

This big and tall gamer chair delivers maximum room and space to support all sizes

Making it easier to recline, the tilt lever is positioned directly on the seat base

The tilt tension adjusts the speed of the tilt, ensuring a smooth transition to 130⁰

