FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your gaming setup with RESPAWN’s big and tall racing chair at a low of $190

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRESPAWN
Amazon low $190

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN Big and Tall Racing Style Gaming Chair (RSP-400) for $189.82 shipped. For comparison, you’ll find that it normally goes for around $240 or so, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This chair features a 130-degree reclining function with an “infinite angle lock” so that way you’re in control of where it stops. The “big and tall” design means it’s great for body types of all sizes. There’s also a tension adjustment so you can even dial in the speed at which it tilts, helping to further customize this chair to exactly what you want. It also features ample lumbar support and has adjustable arm rests so you can make sure it fits your body perfectly. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you don’t need the gaming design offered here, then save some cash when opting for this office chair. It’s more of a standardized build and is more akin to something you’d find in an office building. Coming in at just $87 shipped on Amazon, which knocks quite a bit off compared to today’s lead deal.

Not sure about gaming chairs? Well, we recently went hands-on with the Anda Seat T-Pro 2, finding that it’s a “great chair for work and play.” We’ve also taken a look at the Vertagear SL5000 Kit, which delivers RGB to your setup in the form of a unique chair.

More on the RESPAWN Gaming Chair:

  • 130⁰ recline with infinite angle lock puts the control in your hands, allowing you to choose the tilt angle perfect for you
  • This big and tall gamer chair delivers maximum room and space to support all sizes
  • Making it easier to recline, the tilt lever is positioned directly on the seat base
  • The tilt tension adjusts the speed of the tilt, ensuring a smooth transition to 130⁰

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

RESPAWN

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Samsung’s NVMe 1TB SSD offers 3,500MB/s transfer ...
Targus, Samsonite, Moleskine, and Lenovo MacBook bags f...
America’s Test Kitchen Meal-Prep Cookbook 50% off + m...
Rally and Roar games from $42.50: Foosball, shootout ba...
Breathe new life to your lo-fi gear with this wireless ...
Loads of Timberland, Dickies, more leather belts and wa...
Sofas and loveseats from $193: Zinus, Modway, and many ...
Score all 23 volumes of Demon Slayer at 40% off with th...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Amazon Basics gaming desk sees new 2021 low at $88.50, office furniture up to 40% off

$88.50 Learn More
Reg. $120+

Razer Raiju Android Mobile Gaming Controller hits Amazon all-time low at $50 (Up to $100 off)

$50 Learn More

Anda Seat T-Pro 2 review: A great chair for work and play with one minor catch

Learn More

Razer Iskur X all-new ergonomic gaming chair puts you in the captain’s seat

Learn More
New low

Samsung’s NVMe 1TB SSD offers 3,500MB/s transfer speeds at new low of $110, more

From $90 Learn More
60% off

Targus, Samsonite, Moleskine, and Lenovo MacBook bags from $10 (Up to 60% off)

From $10 Learn More
80% off

America’s Test Kitchen Meal-Prep Cookbook 50% off + more eBooks from $1.50 at Amazon

$1.50+ Learn More

Tested: Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD is a must-have for beach trips and outdoor adventures

Buy now Learn More