The Anda Seat T-Pro 2 series is designed for bot gaming and work. I’ve been using it for the past few months and found that it’s good for a multitude of uses, but it also might not be the best depending on your body type. Up front, it’s a comfortable gaming chair that provides unmatched support in many areas, while also being ultra customizable. So without further ado, let’s find out if you’d want to buy the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 office chair in our hands-on review.

Anda Seat T-Pro 2 offers increased lumbar + neck support for longer workdays or gaming sessions

The Anda Seat T-Pro 2 chair is very robust in its support offerings. You’ll find that it offers an adjustable back and ships with both a headrest as well as lumbar support.

The lumbar support is both movable and can be taken away should you not need it, though I found that using the chair without it was quite uncomfortable. For me, and my wife, the best way to use the lumbar support was to pull it up some after you sat down, which allowed it to be placed in a more optimal position for us as we’re both a little taller. However, this is something that you’ll have to do each and every time, as there’s no way for it to stay at a higher position once you get out of your seat. Because of this, the chair would sometimes be a bit cumbersome to use, as every time I sat down I’d have to reposition the lumbar support, and using the chair without just wasn’t something I was able to do.

The headrest, on the other hand, is something that you either love or hate. I wasn’t a huge fan, as I felt that it pushed my head forward too much unless the chair was reclined a decent bit. However, my wife enjoyed having it there as it helped give her head a place to, well, rest. Thankfully, the headrest is super simple to both install and remove, making it easy to change your mind frequently about whether you want to use it or not.

4D armrests allow you to tailor your seating experience

I’m used to having armrests that can move up/down, and side-to-side with my Herman Miller Aeron chair that I’ve had since joining the team here in 2017. However, the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 takes customizable armrests to the next level. You’ll find that they move up and down like normal, and even tilt in and out similar to my Herman Miller. However, they also slide side to side, which lets you bring them closer or further away from you, depending on what you prefer. They also slide forward and backward, giving four different directions of movement for a truly customized experience. I found this to be quite nice as it really let me dial in everything about the armrests to make it an enjoyable time when using the chair.

Massive 65mm wheels make it easy to roll on all surfaces, including carpet

Something that I had to get used to in my new house was a carpeted office. For years I had hardwood floors in my offices, on which every chair rolls easily. However, carpet is another story. My Herman Miller handles it well, but that’s to be expected. Anda Seat’s T-Pro 2 chair tackles carpet like it’s nothing, thanks to its massive 65mm wheels. They’re covered in a PU material that’s designed to help prevent scratching or scuffing all surfaces. Plus, they really don’t move unless you go to roll the chair, which is great when you need it to stay put during an intense gaming session.

Tilting from 90- to 160 degrees ensures that you can be as relaxed and comfortable as needed

Many chairs only tilt a tiny bit, which means that you’re stuck un more upright positions. This can be good for many tasks, but sometimes you want to just kick back and relax. Well, the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 features the ability to recline up to 160 degrees. While not a fully flat 180 degrees, it’s sure better than many other chairs do. And it does this without tilting the seat, which is another great feature.

9to5Toys’ Take

In the end, if you’re after a large chair that has quite a few customizable options, rolls well on all floor types, and is designed for people with larger builds, then the Anda Seat T-Pro 2 is a great option for you. Really, the only thing that I’m not a huge fan of is how the lumbar support works. I have to pull it up every time I sit down, and there’s no way to keep it in a specific position outside of just sitting on the seat. If that won’t bother you, then this could be a great chair for your home or office. At $500, I’ll be honest and say that I expected a little more in the lumbar area, but that’s likely just due to my body type. You could very well be perfectly OK with the lumbar support resting on the seat, and if so, then there’s really nothing to dislike about this chair.

