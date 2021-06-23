FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony 65-inch OLED 4K AirPlay 2 TV returns to all-time low at $700 off, more from $748

Amazon is now offering Sony’s 65-inch OLED 4K Ultra Smart TV for $1,798 shipped. Slashing a full $700 of the usual rate, today’s deal is one of the best we’ve tracked and a match for the all-time low price. Powered by Sony’s X1 Ultimate processor, this OLED TV is designed to create “true-to-life” visuals with ultra-dark blacks, and unparalleled 4K resolution. That adds up to 8,000,000 individually colored pixels with a contrast booster to provide lifelike imagery no matter what you’re enjoying. Though you’ll find Assistant support built-in to the unit, you can also control it via Alexa- and HomeKit-enabled devices, and vice versa. And like any good smart TV, you can stream favorites from just about every major platform built right into the interface, as well as enjoy gaming and more via the four HDMI inputs. Over 1,100 customers have left this #1 best-seller a glowing 4.8/5 star rating. See more options below.

Other notable Smart TV deals:

In case you missed it, you can still score some belated Prime Day deals on Smasung’s new The Frame 4K QLED Smart TV at $1,598. And there are plenty of other 4K smart tv savings hiding out in that roundup as well. But if you can get away without the highest-quality picture around, our home theater guide is a great place to start the search for your perfect centerpiece.

Sony 65-inch OLED 4K Smart TV features:

  • PICTURE PROCESSOR X1 ULTIMATE: Sony’s best processor analyzes content to bring out OLED’s intense contrast with pure blacks, peak brightness and natural colors. X-Reality PRO upscale everything you watch to near 4K.
  • OLED plus PIXEL CONTRAST BOOSTER: Millions of individual pixels are supercharged for more vibrant colors to complement absolute OLED black.
  • APPLE AIRPLAY 2 and HOMEKIT SUPPORT: Seamlessly integrate your iPhone and Siri devices with your Sony TV for effortless smart home management and content streaming.

