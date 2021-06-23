Winix True HEPA air purifiers rid your home of allergens, now starting from $70 (Up to 50% off)

Walmart is now offering the Winix C535 True HEPA 4-Stage Air Purifier for $99 shipped. Regularly up to $199, this is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also well under the price Amazon charges for the C545 model at $180. This model brings true HEPA air filtration to your home for the summer and beyond to rid your space of dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, mold spores, volatile organic compounds, and household odors. Its 4-stage filtration system can refresh the air in a 360-square foot space five times per hour alongside the “Odor Reducing Carbon Sheet” filter and Winix PlasmaWave tech. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Over at Woot, for today only, you’ll find a factory refurbished version of the Winix C545 4-Stage Air Purifier on sale for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $219, it more regularly goes for around $180 at Amazon. This is the lowest price we can find by $110. It carries much of the same feature set along with smart integration via the Winix app that allows the user to “monitor indoor and outdoor air quality, set timers, schedule, and also acts as a remote.” Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Another way to intelligently keep tabs on your air quality is with the latest Google Nest Thermostat.

More on the Winix C535 True HEPA Air Purifier:

The WINIX C535 Air Purifier designed for any home environment and ready to capture Dust, Pollen, Pet Dander, Smoke, Mold Spores, Volatile Organic Compounds, and Household Odors. With a fabulous CADR rating from AHAM, this unit is best used for medium to large living spaces, kitchens, or bedrooms. The Winix C535 uses a 3-Stage Air Cleaning System featuring a Odor Reducing Carbon Sheet Filter, 99.97% True HEPA Filter, and WINIX PlasmaWave® Technology.

