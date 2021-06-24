FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score Google’s Pixel 3 64GB smartphone returns to 2021 low of $160

Woot is now offering the Google Pixel 3 64GB in Not Pink for $159.99 Prime shipped. Shipping for non-Prime customers will cost about $6. This originally went for around $800, and now averages around $200 to $250 from retailers like Walmart, with today’s deal undercutting the best we can find by $15. If you’ve been looking for an inexpensive way to keep tabs on the kids, or you can get away without Google’s latest and greatest, this is a super budget-friendly option. The Google Pixel 3 features a 12.2MP camera with 4K30 video capability, which you can edit and ogle on the crisp OLED display. Powered by the Snapdragon 845 quantum processor, you’ll also find Google Assistant and 4GB of RAM stashed in there for speedy performance. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars, but our hands-on review may offer a little more insight. See more options below.

To keep this puppy safe from drops and collisions, we recommend throwing in this Spigen Tough Armor Case for $16. With two layers of impact resistance, this military-grade case is sure to keep your Pixel 3 safe from any day-to-day mishaps. Plus, it’s still thin enough to work with wireless chargers and comes with a built-in kickstand. Over 3,500 customers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Check out our smartphone accessories round up for more options. Everything from wireless chargers to pop sockets, and much, much more is up to 75% off. We work to round up all the best deals each day for your phone and wearables, but there are plenty of deals from earlier this week hanging around in our smartphone accessories guide too.

More on Google Pixel 3:

Designed to let you more easily capture and interact with the world around you, the Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone from Google features a triple camera system that’s backed by sophisticated AI software and features. The phone’s rear lens can give you detailed information about what it sees in the real world, can select the perfect photo for you, zoom into distant subjects, and accommodate nighttime conditions for clear results. On the front are two lenses for preserving important memories with standard or group selfies.

