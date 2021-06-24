Smartphone Accessories: mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+ $14 (52% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+ for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having launched with a $50 price tag, you’d more recently pay $20 with today’s offer saving you 30%, beating our previous mention by $10, and marking a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking for a new charger for the desk or nightstand, mophie’s Charge Stream Pad+ brings 10W of wireless power into the mix. Those rocking iPhones will also benefit from 7.5W charging speeds. Plus, the entire package is completed by a premium build, rubberized TPU coating, and compact footprint. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 9,000 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.
Compatible with Qi wireless charging standards; The morphine charge stream pad+ delivers a safe and reliable 10W charge to Qi-enabled smartphones. Compatible with both Apple and Samsung fast charge, this wireless charging pad delivers the fastest possible charge.
The morphine charge stream pad+ can charge through phone cases of up to 3 millimeter, which reduces the need to constantly remove your case. The low-profile design is perfect for charging at home, the office, or on the road. A 360-degree rubberized non-slip TPU coating protects the device from scratching.
