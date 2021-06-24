FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot launches July 4th sale with deep discounts on patio furniture, tools, more

It’s hard to believe, but Independence Day is just over a week away, and to get you ready for all of those barbecues and picnics, Home Depot has launched a new July 4th savings event. With a collection of deep discounts on everything from tool bundles, electric lawn essentials, patio furniture, grills, and more, you’ll be able to score free shipping across the board. Or for those who want to ensure their new gear arrives well ahead of the holiday weekend, no-cost in-store pickup is also available in most cases. With 4+ star ratings on nearly all of the price cuts, you’ll want to head below for all of our top picks.

Home Depot July 4th sale deals:

If those highlights don’t particularly catch your eye, be sure to shop everything right here. Throughout the sale, you’ll find pages of discounts ahead of July 4th with all of the essentials and gear needed to deck out your space ahead of family get-togethers this summer. Otherwise, go hit up our home goods guide for even more markdowns.

