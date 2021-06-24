FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HP’s all-new Chromebook 14 sees first discount at $210 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the new HP Chromebook 14 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $209.99 shipped. This marks the first discount we’ve tracked on HP’s latest Chromebook, down from the usual $250 and marking a new all-time low. Whether you’re a student looking for a new laptop that won’t blow a hole in your pocket, or a parent seeking the perfect graduation present, this is a solid way to go. The new HP Chromebook 14 is powered by an Intel Celeron 4000 processor with integrated graphics for gaming and streaming. You’ll get up to 13 and a half hours of battery per charge here, so it’s sure to last through a full day’s work or an all-night study session. Plus, you get up to 200GB of cloud storage with easy access to every inch of Google’s popular Chrome OS. Ratings are still rolling in, but it’s already marched straight up to the #1 best-seller spot. Head below for more.

For touting your laptop to work or class, it’s tough to beat the quality of Lacdo’s 360-degree protective carrying case at $18. The exterior is made from a waterproof canvas with shockproof edges and corners to shield your laptop against the most damaging type of drops. While there are extra pockets for papers and accessories, the laptop itself is swaddled in a soft, static-free lining to prevent even minor scratches. Plus, the chic design adds a professional ambience to any occasion. While you can certainly find some options out there for less, this one carries some of the best ratings around at 4.8/5 stars from 11,000 satisfied customers.

Speaking of budget-friendly grad presents, the Google Pixel 3 64GB smartphone is currently back to a low of $160. With a OLED display and a powerful 12.2MP camera, this is a solid way for you or your kids to enjoy a quality smartphone without breaking the bank. Curious as to what else Google has to offer? Our Google and Chromebook guides are the places to start for all things Assistant, Nest, and more.

HP 2021 Chromebook 14 features:

  • LIGHTNING FAST PROCESSING – Games, music, and binge watching are taken to new heights with Intel Celeron N4000 (2) processing power and Intel UHD Graphics 600 (3).
  • SECURELY SAVE YOUR WORK – With 32 GB eMMC storage (4), saving important documents is made simple. Plus, quickly access your documents with 4 GB of RAM.
  • LONG-LASTING BATTERY LIFE – Enjoy up to 13 hours and 30 minutes of wireless streaming (5) depending usage.

