Nordstrom Rack’s Sunglass Shop offers up to 70% off Nike, Ray-Ban, Oakley, more

70% off from $40

The Nordstrom Rack’s Sunglass Shop offers up to 70% off top brands. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Nike, Oakley, Ray-Ban, Kate Spade, Chloe, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale and a nice option for outdoor sports is the Nike Dual Fusion Sunglasses. These sunglasses are currently marked down to just $40, which is 50% off the original rate. This style was made to be ultra-light on your face for a barley-there feel and added comfort. The rubber nose piece is also ventilated and these would be a perfect option for golf, running, hiking, or training alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the latest adidas sale that’s offering deals from $30 featuring running shoes, sandals, apparel, and more.

