FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Rocketbook allows you to digitize written notes with ease at Amazon low of $17

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesRocketbook
Reg. $25 $17

Amazon is offering the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Dot Grid Notebook in Teal for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally up to $25, today’s deal beats the next-best price of $20 in other colorways to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of using a notebook then throwing it away, Rocketbook is here to save the day. It features uniquely-designed pages that allow you to “erase” work after you’re done, but you’ll never truly lose anything. This comes from the fact that Rocketbook has a companion app that can digitize your notes to various cloud services, including Evernote, Google Drive, Dropbox, and even directly to an email. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The one drawback that I’ve found when using a Rocketbook is it’s hard to keep the Pilot FriXion pens closeby. Well, this $6 accessory attaches to your notebook and holds the pen so it’s always within arm’s reach. It’s an absolute must for your Rocketbook, helping to ensure you’ll never search for your pen again…as long as you remember to put it away.

Another way to take notes without throwing away paper is to just use an iPad. Right now, Best Buy is clearing out previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro with up to $199 off various models. As someone who still uses the 2018 iPad Pro, sometimes going with the last generation can be a great way to save money while still enjoying many of the latest features.

More on the Rocketbook:

  • No more wasting paper – this environmentally-friendly 32 page dotted grid notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth
  • Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android
  • Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Rocketbook

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Razer 27-inch Raptor 144Hz Gaming Monitor sees new all-...
Samsung’s 15.4-inch AMOLED i5 Galaxy Book Pro fal...
TP-Link’s new Kasa 2K Pan & Tilt Smart Camer...
RoomMates wall decals up to 65% off: Mario, The Mandalo...
ESR’s silicone AirPods Pro Case Cover with carabi...
Smartphone Accessories: mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad...
Shark’s sensor-laden flagship home air purifier h...
Amazon offers hair tools from $20 Prime shipped: Curlin...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Mow your yard with a RYOBI 42-in. battery zero turn + bagging kit at $350 off, more

Learn More
Save $150

Razer 27-inch Raptor 144Hz Gaming Monitor sees new all-time low at $150 off

From $260 Learn More

Cricut BrightPad + BrightPad Go illuminate your craft projects like never before, coming June 27

Learn More
Amazon low

Samsung’s 15.4-inch AMOLED i5 Galaxy Book Pro falls to new low at $930 ($169 off)

$930 Learn More
Reg. $15+

Score Sonic Mania for FREE via Epic Game Store today + more

FREE Learn More
Save 48%

TP-Link’s new Kasa 2K Pan & Tilt Smart Camera sees rare discount at $42, more up to 48% off

From $25 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 24, 2021 – AirPods Max hit all-time low, MagSafe Charger $20, mo

Listen now
65% off

RoomMates wall decals up to 65% off: Mario, The Mandalorian, Disney, Pokemon, more from $8.50

$8.50+ Learn More