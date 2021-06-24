Rocketbook allows you to digitize written notes with ease at Amazon low of $17

Amazon is offering the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Dot Grid Notebook in Teal for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally up to $25, today’s deal beats the next-best price of $20 in other colorways to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of using a notebook then throwing it away, Rocketbook is here to save the day. It features uniquely-designed pages that allow you to “erase” work after you’re done, but you’ll never truly lose anything. This comes from the fact that Rocketbook has a companion app that can digitize your notes to various cloud services, including Evernote, Google Drive, Dropbox, and even directly to an email. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The one drawback that I’ve found when using a Rocketbook is it’s hard to keep the Pilot FriXion pens closeby. Well, this $6 accessory attaches to your notebook and holds the pen so it’s always within arm’s reach. It’s an absolute must for your Rocketbook, helping to ensure you’ll never search for your pen again…as long as you remember to put it away.

Another way to take notes without throwing away paper is to just use an iPad. Right now, Best Buy is clearing out previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro with up to $199 off various models. As someone who still uses the 2018 iPad Pro, sometimes going with the last generation can be a great way to save money while still enjoying many of the latest features.

More on the Rocketbook:

No more wasting paper – this environmentally-friendly 32 page dotted grid notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

