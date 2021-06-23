FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Buy clears out Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $199 off (New low)

-
AppleBest BuyBest iPad Deals
New low $199 off

Best Buy is currently offering the previous-generation Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $599.99 shipped when you clip the on-page Student Deal. As that implies, you’ll need to be in Best Buy’s student program to lock-in the discount, but it’s entirely free to join for all. Down from the original $799 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low here with today’s offer amounting $199 in savings while beating our previous mention by $49.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro delivers a familiar edge-to-edge display with 11-inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. These discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings while still taking full advantage of iPadOS. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Then make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to the latest from Apple and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

The Prime Day Apple savings may be beginning to dry up, but there are plenty of notable discounts still up for the taking. If you can get away with an iPadOS experience that isn’t quite as pro, we saw a series of new all-time lows go live on the latest iPad Air earlier this week. Bringing down prices to as low as $520, you’ll be able to save on entry-level models alongside Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations and more at up to $100 off

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 11″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning. 

