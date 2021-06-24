FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sun Joe 16-inch electric tillers near Amazon lows from $89 shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsGreen DealsSun Joe
Save now From $89

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 16-inch 13.5A Electric Garden Tiller/Cultivator (TJ604E) for $98.10 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally around $130, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to prepare a plot of soil in your yard for planting, then a tiller will make it a simple task. This model features a powerful 13.5A motor and tackles section 16-inches wide and 8-inches deep. There are six steel angled tines that offer “maximum durability and performance.” Plus, the handle folds so it easily stores after a long day’s work. There’s also a 3-position wheel adjustment should that be needed as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you don’t need 13.5A of power, then the Sun Joe 16-inch 12A Tiller/Cultivator is available for $89.10 shipped. Down from $120 or so, today’s deal is also one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Overall, this tiller is quite similar to the model above, still offering a 16- by 8-inch path. However, the lower-power 12A motor won’t chew through quite as much, meaning you might have to take your time when working in tougher areas of a yard. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

After checking out the sales above, don’t forget to swing by our green deals guide. You’ll also want to give our recently-revamped New Green Deals roundup a look, as we aim to deliver dozens of discounts per day to you across various categories.

More on the Sun Joe 16-inch 13.5A Tiller:

  • Powerful: 13. 5-Amp motor cultivates up to 16 in. Wide x 8 in. Deep
  • Durable: 6 Steel angled tines for maximum durability and performance
  • Easy storage: handle folds for convenient storage and easy transport
  • Wheel-adjustment: 3-position wheel adjustment

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Green Deals Sun Joe

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Take 50% off this 14-in-1 electric bread maker at new l...
The coffee is strong with this one: Baby Yoda mugs and ...
Dyson’s AM07 Bladeless Tower Fan falls to 2021 lo...
Plushy collectibles from $6: Animal Crossing, loads of ...
These ultrasonic humidifiers are up to 65% off, seeing ...
Amazon Basics 20-piece Steel Spring Clamp Set falls und...
Govee’s metal desk lamp modernizes your office, h...
Whip up protein shakes on-the-go: Up to 39% off Blender...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Greenworks 1700PSI electric pressure washer cleans your outdoor space from $75, more

Learn More

Enjoy quieter lawn care with Greenworks electric mower at low of $100, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Juiced Scorpion lets you travel up to 45 miles on a single charge at $300 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Get outside with this Woot electric scooter sale from $175, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Cut fossil fuels – electric lawn tools from $100 + Tesla gear/ebike sales in new Green Deals

Learn More

Travel sustainably with an Amazon #1 best-selling e-bike at a new low, more in our New Green Deals

Learn More

Hover-1 Dynamo electric scooter lets you travel with no gas or oil at $168, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save 50%

Take 50% off this 14-in-1 electric bread maker at new low of $50

$50 Learn More