Sun Joe 16-inch electric tillers near Amazon lows from $89 shipped

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 16-inch 13.5A Electric Garden Tiller/Cultivator (TJ604E) for $98.10 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally around $130, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to prepare a plot of soil in your yard for planting, then a tiller will make it a simple task. This model features a powerful 13.5A motor and tackles section 16-inches wide and 8-inches deep. There are six steel angled tines that offer “maximum durability and performance.” Plus, the handle folds so it easily stores after a long day’s work. There’s also a 3-position wheel adjustment should that be needed as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you don’t need 13.5A of power, then the Sun Joe 16-inch 12A Tiller/Cultivator is available for $89.10 shipped. Down from $120 or so, today’s deal is also one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Overall, this tiller is quite similar to the model above, still offering a 16- by 8-inch path. However, the lower-power 12A motor won’t chew through quite as much, meaning you might have to take your time when working in tougher areas of a yard. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

After checking out the sales above, don't forget to swing by our green deals guide. You'll also want to give our recently-revamped New Green Deals roundup a look, as we aim to deliver dozens of discounts per day to you across various categories.

More on the Sun Joe 16-inch 13.5A Tiller:

Powerful: 13. 5-Amp motor cultivates up to 16 in. Wide x 8 in. Deep

Durable: 6 Steel angled tines for maximum durability and performance

Easy storage: handle folds for convenient storage and easy transport

Wheel-adjustment: 3-position wheel adjustment

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

