TP-Link’s new Kasa 2K Pan & Tilt Smart Camera sees rare discount at $42, more up to 48% off

Amazon is offering the new TP-Link Kasa 2K Pan & Tilt Smart Camera for $41.99 shipped. This marks only the second major discount that we’ve tracked, falling about $5 short of the all-time low. TP-Link’s latest smart camera is meant to help you keep an eye on your home, family, and pets from anywhere. Streaming in constant 2K quality, you’ll be able tune in from your smartphone or any Alexa/Assistant enabled device with a screen. You can pilot this model directly from the app, or you can set it to a basic “patrol mode” to survey your home for you. It comes with programmable motion detection zones, smart alerts, two-way audio, and Starlight color night vision up to 30-feet. All of these home videos can be stored on a microSD card up to 256GB, or through one of Kasa’s cloud storage options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 3,100 customers. See more below.

More Kasa smart camera deals:

Govee is also offering some smart home savings on its popular RGB light strips and bulbs up to 50% off. With options starting at just $10, now is the perfect time to add a pop of color and some extra convenience to your home life. And with all of your savings today, why not give our smart home guide a once over? There’s always something new being added, so the possibilities are limitless.

Kasa Pan & Tilt 2K Camera features:

Get the full picture of any space in your apartment, dorm or home with the Kasa Spot Pan Tilt. Capture more delicate details and vivid colors than 1080p with sharp and crisp 2K HD. Provides outstanding image quality even when you zoom in with more pixels. Receive instant alerts and live stream 2K HD video to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported display. The Spot even provides HD video up to 30 ft. with Night Vision. KC410S continuously records and stores footage on a local MicroSD card up to 256 GB (MicroSD card not included). Premium cloud storage options are available.

