Let there be light: Govee smart LED strips, RGB bulbs, more see new lows from $10 (50% off)

Govee US (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering a huge selection of RGB lighting options up to 50% off. Just remember to clip the on-page coupon for all of today’s Govee deals in order to make the most of these savings. Our top pick today is this 50-foot Bluetooth RGB Light Strip for $13.20 Prime shipped. This usually goes for the $26 list price, with today’s savings slashing nearly 50% off and marking a new all-time low. Controllable through the Govee app, this 50-foot light strip features 16 million color options, plus 64 multicolor “scenes” to help set the mood. Or you can let it dance along to your favorite songs with the built-in microphone. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars. See all of today’s Govee deals below the jump.

Other notable Govee deals:

Even if today’s sale didn’t have quite what you were looking for, our smart home guide is chock-full of new ideas and savings to help inspire. First up, you’ll find a slew of HomeKit-, Alexa-, and Assistant-enabled garage door openers seeing new lows from $17. Or you can keep your home environment on point with the latest Google Nest smart thermostat at $30 off.

The Govee Home app, via a 100ft/30m Bluetooth connection, allows extensive customization and management over music modes, scene modes, creative DIY effects, timers, and much more.

With one continuous 50ft roll, the LED light strip can decorate and colorize larger areas, giving you more coverage and more design options. Suitable for bedrooms, kitchens, dining rooms, ceilings, and party areas.

The built-in, high-sensitivity mic allows you to sync the LED lights to your favorite music. Choose from Dynamic mode for strong rhythms and lively parties or Calm mode for more relaxed get-togethers.

