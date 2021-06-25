Laptop stands from $9.50: Nulaxy, Amazon Basics, more (New lows, up to 50% off)

Woot is offering the Amazon Basics Laptop Table for $31.52 Prime shipped. This goes for $47.50 from Amazon direct, with today’s savings slashing 33% off to mark the lowest price of the year. Compatible with laptops up to 17-inches, this portable riser can reach heights up to 13-inches to relieve strain on the neck and back. If you work from your laptop often, then you know just how important an ergonomic setup can be day after day. What this Amazon Basics might offer you over other laptop stands is its maneuverability. The wideset legs offer plenty of space to sit directly under it, if you’re working from bed or in the car, and the angle adjustment makes typing less strenuous. Two end-stoppers can be found to keep you laptop and mouse from sliding off, but there’s ample space there for a small notebook or a cup of coffee as well. Over 2,900 customers have left it a 4.5/5 star rating. We’re tracking a few more worthwhile riser deals below, so be sure to check those out and clip the on-page coupon to enjoy the full savings.

If you're a student, or someone with a .edu email address, then Apple is ready to take $500 off it's latest Intel MacBook Pro just for you. Powered by a rock-solid 10th generation i5 chip, this 12-inch MacBook works as well for notetaking as it does for digital art, video editing, and way, way more. It's at a new all-time low with the student discount, so if you've been looking to upgrade before the new school year, now is the perfect time.

Amazon Basics Laptop Table features:

The versatile, adjustable table is an ideal surface for using a laptop or tablet from a couch, chair or bed, and doubles as a breakfast or TV tray, study/writing surface, and more. Constructed with rugged aluminum alloy with a robust load-bearing, engineered design. Adjust height range from 9.4 inches up to 12.6 inches; angle from 0 to 36 degrees for ideal viewing comfort. Lightweight structure with retractable, folding legs for easy storage and portability; great for using at home, at the office, or on the road.

