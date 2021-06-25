FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Students can save $500 on Apple's latest Intel MacBook Pro at a new all-time low

-
$500 off

With Apple having launched its own Back to School sale earlier this month, B&H is looking to deliver even deeper savings to help students grab a new machine ahead of the upcoming semester. Right now, those with a .EDU email can score Apple’s latest Intel 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro i5 1.4GHz/8GB/512GB for $999 shipped. In order to lock-in the savings, you’ll need to head over to this landing page and sign-in with your UNiDAYS student account. Down from its original $1,499 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $500 in savings, beats our previous mention by $200, and marks a new all-time low.

If the current M1 MacBook lineup isn’t cutting it for you spec-wise, this Intel machine arrives with a 10th generation processor alongside four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. That’s alongside a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics with 10-hours of battery life rounding out the notable features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those who can get away with less storage stand to save some additional cash by picking up the 256GB version of Apple’s 2020 MacBook Pro. You’ll need to be signed into the student account as noted above to lock-in the savings, which will drop the price to $949 down from its usual $1,299 going rate. And just like the lead deal, this is marking a new all-time low. With the same overall package as the featured offering, the only difference is half the SSD space. Otherwise, you’ll find the same 8GB of RAM and 1.4GHz i5 processor.

Now I hear you, as good of a deal as these Intel discounts are, how do they compared to the savings on Apple’s latest Macs? Well, you can currently score an all-time low on the M1 MacBook Air, which arrives with $100 in savings attached. Or if working from the desktop is more your space, the best Amazon prices to date are live on the new M1 iMac.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

