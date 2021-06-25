AstroAI’s portable 4L cooler doubles as a warmer at just $39 shipped (Save 22%)

AstroAI (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Thermoelectric 4L Cooler and Warmer for $38.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This typically goes for about $50, and today you can slash up to 22% off to mark the second lowest price we’ve seen all year. This thermoelectric cooler is designed to keep your drinks, food, and/or medication at just the right temperature with a range of 32- to 150-degrees Fahrenheit. The compact size makes it perfect for keeping in an office or dorm room, and thanks to the cigarette-lighter compatible 12V cable, you can even take it on-the-go. This #1 best-seller is rated 4.4/5 stars from over 23,000 customers. Head below for more options.
If you’re looking forward to camping, cookouts, and sweet summer beach bashes, you might be better off with something a little roomier to hold your grub. For example, this Coleman soft cooler backpack can hold up to 28-cans, with extra pockets for napkins and the like. While it only offers thermal protection rather than active heating and cooling, it’s far more portable than a mini fridge and has a greater capacity. Plus, it’s only $25.50. Over 5,000 shoppers have left it a solid 4.6/5 star rating.
For the backyard BBQ however, Masterbuilt’s 40-inch Bluetooth Electric Smoker is the perfect option for adding delicious, fire-roasted flavor to your meats and veggies. You can monitor and control the whole thing via Bluetooth, and right now you can score it at a 2021 low of $300. And that’s just the latest of smoky-sweet offering from our home goods guide, so take a look to see what other ideas might be in store.
More on AstroAI’s Thermoelectric Cooler/Heater:
- Cool up to 32°F (18°C) below ambient temperature, or keep warm up to 150°F (66°C) ，86°F (30°C) -64°F (18°C) within an hour, 86°F (30°C) -50°F (10°C) within 2 hours, 86°F (30°C)-37°F( 3°C) within 3 hours
- Store (6) 12 oz cans, medications and skincare with ease; Inner dimensions are 5.5” x 5.3” x 8.07”; The removable shelf makes small items like breast milk, skincare, cosmetic, food, or medications easy to separate, best gift for women and girls
- Two plugs are included for both standard wall outlets and 12V cigarette lighters in vehicles
