AstroAI’s portable 4L cooler doubles as a warmer at just $39 shipped (Save 22%)

AstroAI (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Thermoelectric 4L Cooler and Warmer for $38.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This typically goes for about $50, and today you can slash up to 22% off to mark the second lowest price we’ve seen all year. This thermoelectric cooler is designed to keep your drinks, food, and/or medication at just the right temperature with a range of 32- to 150-degrees Fahrenheit. The compact size makes it perfect for keeping in an office or dorm room, and thanks to the cigarette-lighter compatible 12V cable, you can even take it on-the-go. This #1 best-seller is rated 4.4/5 stars from over 23,000 customers. Head below for more options.

If you’re looking forward to camping, cookouts, and sweet summer beach bashes, you might be better off with something a little roomier to hold your grub. For example, this Coleman soft cooler backpack can hold up to 28-cans, with extra pockets for napkins and the like. While it only offers thermal protection rather than active heating and cooling, it’s far more portable than a mini fridge and has a greater capacity. Plus, it’s only $25.50. Over 5,000 shoppers have left it a solid 4.6/5 star rating.

For the backyard BBQ however, Masterbuilt’s 40-inch Bluetooth Electric Smoker is the perfect option for adding delicious, fire-roasted flavor to your meats and veggies. You can monitor and control the whole thing via Bluetooth, and right now you can score it at a 2021 low of $300. And that’s just the latest of smoky-sweet offering from our home goods guide, so take a look to see what other ideas might be in store.

More on AstroAI’s Thermoelectric Cooler/Heater:

Cool up to 32°F (18°C) below ambient temperature, or keep warm up to 150°F (66°C) ，86°F (30°C) -64°F (18°C) within an hour, 86°F (30°C) -50°F (10°C) within 2 hours, 86°F (30°C)-37°F( 3°C) within 3 hours

Store (6) 12 oz cans, medications and skincare with ease; Inner dimensions are 5.5” x 5.3” x 8.07”; The removable shelf makes small items like breast milk, skincare, cosmetic, food, or medications easy to separate, best gift for women and girls

Two plugs are included for both standard wall outlets and 12V cigarette lighters in vehicles

