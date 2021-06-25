FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Masterbuilt’s 40-inch Bluetooth Electric Smoker hits $300, more from $108 (Up to $100 off)

-
Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt 40-inch Bluetooth Electric Smoker (MB20074719) for $299.97 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Unlike standard smokers, this Masterbuilt solution takes things to the next level thanks to built-in Bluetooth. With it you’ll be able to control temperature, lighting, monitor meat with an included probe, and toggle your smoker’s power directly from a smartphone. There are a total of four smoking racks inside and a patented side-loading wood chip system allows you to add more fuel without needing to open your smoker’s door. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted grills and smokers priced as low as $108.

More grills and smokers on sale:

Since you’re here, you may also benefit from some of the other deals from our home goods guide. Recent highlights include 72-packs of Green Mountain K-Cup Pods from $18, a batch of air fryer deals as low as $30, and even a 14-in-1 electric bread maker at new low of $50.

Once you’ve digested all of that delicious food, you feel the need to burn some calories. Thankfully we’ve spotted several pieces of gym equipment from $128. A prominent standout is the Weslo Bluetooth treadmill at $272, a price that was convincing enough to make me order one.

Masterbuilt 40-inch Bluetooth Electric Smoker features:

  • Bluetooth Smart technology allows you to monitor and control your meat and smoker temperature from your smart device or digital control panel
  • One meat probe thermometer included
  • Patented side wood chip loading system allows you to add wood chips without opening smoker door
  • Four chrome-coated smoking racks

