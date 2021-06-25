Masterbuilt’s 40-inch Bluetooth Electric Smoker hits $300, more from $108 (Up to $100 off)

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt 40-inch Bluetooth Electric Smoker (MB20074719) for $299.97 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Unlike standard smokers, this Masterbuilt solution takes things to the next level thanks to built-in Bluetooth. With it you’ll be able to control temperature, lighting, monitor meat with an included probe, and toggle your smoker’s power directly from a smartphone. There are a total of four smoking racks inside and a patented side-loading wood chip system allows you to add more fuel without needing to open your smoker’s door. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted grills and smokers priced as low as $108.
More grills and smokers on sale:
- Blackstone 1971 Heavy-Duty Flat Top: $108 (Reg. $129)
- Rosle USA 25006 F60 AIR Premium Charcoal Kettle: $394 (Reg. $450)
- Masterbuilt 30-inch Digital Electric Smoker: $199 (Reg. $229)
Masterbuilt 40-inch Bluetooth Electric Smoker features:
- Bluetooth Smart technology allows you to monitor and control your meat and smoker temperature from your smart device or digital control panel
- One meat probe thermometer included
- Patented side wood chip loading system allows you to add wood chips without opening smoker door
- Four chrome-coated smoking racks
