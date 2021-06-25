Masterbuilt’s 40-inch Bluetooth Electric Smoker hits $300, more from $108 (Up to $100 off)

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt 40-inch Bluetooth Electric Smoker (MB20074719) for $299.97 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Unlike standard smokers, this Masterbuilt solution takes things to the next level thanks to built-in Bluetooth. With it you’ll be able to control temperature, lighting, monitor meat with an included probe, and toggle your smoker’s power directly from a smartphone. There are a total of four smoking racks inside and a patented side-loading wood chip system allows you to add more fuel without needing to open your smoker’s door. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted grills and smokers priced as low as $108.

Masterbuilt 40-inch Bluetooth Electric Smoker features:

Bluetooth Smart technology allows you to monitor and control your meat and smoker temperature from your smart device or digital control panel

One meat probe thermometer included

Patented side wood chip loading system allows you to add wood chips without opening smoker door

Four chrome-coated smoking racks

