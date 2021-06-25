FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cuisinart’s Magnetic Drink Holder falls to Amazon low at just $15

-
Amazon low $15

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Magnetic Drink Holder for $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally around $19, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re planning to spend more time outside this summer, then having a nice cold drink always at the ready is a must. This cup holder features a strong magnetic base that easily attaches to grills, smokers, griddles, and more. If it’s flat and metal, the cup holder will work. It measures 3.3-inches in diameter and 3-inches tall, making it the perfect fit for many drinks. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need a cup holder for your grilling station, then maybe it’s time to consider finally picking up an instant-read thermometer? I got this one personally, and it’s a fantastic choice for your grilling setup. Right now, it’s $14 on Amazon, which comes in at $1 below the drink holder above.

Speaking of grills and smokers, we just found several on sale with prices from $108. You’ll find discounts on Masterbuilt smokers, Blackstone flat trops, and even a charcoal kettle here. There’s plenty to choose from, so why not give our roundup a look for ways to further upgrade your backyard BBQ setup?

More on the Cuisinart Magnetic Drink Holder:

  • STRONG MAGNETIC BASE: Magnetically mounts to grills, smokers, griddles, and most flat metal surfaces. Not only great for grills and smokers, use on riding lawnmowers, tractors, metal tables, and more!
  • FITS MOST BEVERAGES: Perfect for cans, bottles, or cups. The cup holder measures 3.3 inches in diameter and 3 inches in height.
  • NO TOOLS REQUIRED: With no tools required for assembly, this cup holder is simple and easy to setup at home and then pack up and take with you to the park, game, or wherever!

