FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Parrot 4K Anafi Drone plummets to new low at $290 (Refurb, Orig. $699), more from $120

-
wootdronesParrot
Save 59% From $120

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished Parrot drones starting from $119.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, and $6 for everyone else. Our top pick today is the Anafi 4K Quadcopter Drone for $289.99 shipped. This usually goes for $699, and today’s massive 59% savings mark a new all-time low price. This lightweight machine is equipped with a powerful 21MP camera for capturing 4K video at up to 2.8x digital zoom. You’ll get about 25-minutes of video flight per charge, reaching speeds up to 55KMPH, or 34MPH, and withstanding winds up to 50KMPH for high-altitude flying. This factory refurbished model is currently rated 4.2/5 stars, and ships with a 90-day warranty. But you can take a closer look in our hands-on review. Find even more drone deals below the jump.

If you can get away without such a high resolution camera, the Parrot Bebop 2 Quadcopter is only $120. Originally selling for $500, the Bebop 2 offers gorgeous 14MP photo and 1080p video through a 180-degree wide lens. The 25-minute run time is still plenty to capture luscious landscapes and stunning sunsets, with flight speeds up to 60KMPH. Plus, for an additional $60, you can add a compatible VR headset and the Skycontroller 2 to pilot your eye in the sky with ease.

Be sure to check out the rest of today’s drone deals before they disappear. And if you’re serious about capturing some sweet aerial footage, Apple’s new M1 MacBook is the perfect companion for editing, mastering, and bringing your visions to life. The 13-inch retina display is backed by Apple’s coveted M1 chip with 8GB of RAM, and right now it’s down to a new all-time low.

Parrot Anafi Drone features:

Take in the scenery with this Parrot ANAFI drone. The robust, compact design lets you carry it wherever the trail takes you, and the drone unfolds easily when it’s time for flight. The camera captures beautiful 4K images and video, and this Parrot ANAFI drone keeps your footage smooth with its three-axis image stabilization.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

woot

drones

Parrot

About the Author

Woot launches prev-gen. iPhone sale from $80: 11/Pro Ma...
This tournament-style gaming keyboard just dropped to a...
Score Google’s Pixel 3 64GB smartphone returns to...
Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector all...
Unlocked iPhone 11 Pro/Max now starting from $770 Prime...
Jump-start your smart home with Sengled’s 2-bulb ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live include an official 9W Qi ...
Woot Black Friday 2018: Prime-only perks, timed deals a...
Show More Comments

Related

Insta360 marks Prime Day with great deals on drone-ready cameras

Learn More

Top 10 Prime Day deals still available

Learn More
$331 off

Arlo Ultra 4K 3-camera system falls to $469 at $331 off, more in cert. refurbished sale from $80

From $80 Learn More
30% off

Ray-Ban Sun’s Out Sale takes 30% off its best-sellers + free shipping: Clubmaster, more

+ free shipping Learn More
$300 off

Vast list of monitor deals from $130: MSI 34-inch UltraWide, Sceptre 49-inch, more up to $300 off

From $130 Learn More
Amazon low

Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 for Apple Watch is a workout must at low of $35, more

$35 Learn More
43% off

Belkin BoostCharge iPhone and Android Qi gear back to Prime Day pricing at $18+ (Up to 43% off)

$18+ Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 25, 2021 – All-time lows on M1 iMac and MacBook Air, more

Listen now