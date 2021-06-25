Parrot 4K Anafi Drone plummets to new low at $290 (Refurb, Orig. $699), more from $120

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished Parrot drones starting from $119.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, and $6 for everyone else. Our top pick today is the Anafi 4K Quadcopter Drone for $289.99 shipped. This usually goes for $699, and today’s massive 59% savings mark a new all-time low price. This lightweight machine is equipped with a powerful 21MP camera for capturing 4K video at up to 2.8x digital zoom. You’ll get about 25-minutes of video flight per charge, reaching speeds up to 55KMPH, or 34MPH, and withstanding winds up to 50KMPH for high-altitude flying. This factory refurbished model is currently rated 4.2/5 stars, and ships with a 90-day warranty. But you can take a closer look in our hands-on review. Find even more drone deals below the jump.

If you can get away without such a high resolution camera, the Parrot Bebop 2 Quadcopter is only $120. Originally selling for $500, the Bebop 2 offers gorgeous 14MP photo and 1080p video through a 180-degree wide lens. The 25-minute run time is still plenty to capture luscious landscapes and stunning sunsets, with flight speeds up to 60KMPH. Plus, for an additional $60, you can add a compatible VR headset and the Skycontroller 2 to pilot your eye in the sky with ease.

Be sure to check out the rest of today’s drone deals before they disappear. And if you’re serious about capturing some sweet aerial footage, Apple’s new M1 MacBook is the perfect companion for editing, mastering, and bringing your visions to life. The 13-inch retina display is backed by Apple’s coveted M1 chip with 8GB of RAM, and right now it’s down to a new all-time low.

Parrot Anafi Drone features:

Take in the scenery with this Parrot ANAFI drone. The robust, compact design lets you carry it wherever the trail takes you, and the drone unfolds easily when it’s time for flight. The camera captures beautiful 4K images and video, and this Parrot ANAFI drone keeps your footage smooth with its three-axis image stabilization.

