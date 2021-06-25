FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Latest M1 MacBook Air beats Prime Day mention with a return to the all-time low at $100 off

-
Amazon low $100 off

Amazon currently offers the latest 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $899 shipped. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, beats our Prime Day mention by $1, marks an all-time low, and is a compelling option for those who don’t need to score a new pair of AirPods in Apple’s Back to School sale.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air is centered around a 13-inch Retina display and backed by improved performance thanks to the M1 chip that also yields extended battery life, all without an integrated fan. That’s on top of 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and Wi-Fi 6 support to round out the package. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $28. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers, as well.

Then be sure to go check out all of the early Prime Day discounts live in our Apple guide. We’re seeing everything from the latest Apple Watch models on sale to M1 iPad Pros and much more at the best prices of the year ahead of Amazon’s massive 2-day shopping event.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Complete with a silent, fanless design and up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air is still portable, but now a lot more powerful. It also has 8GB of unified RAM and a 512GB SSD.

