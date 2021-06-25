Score up to 512GB of Samsung SDXC storage and more at new lows from $8

Amazon is finishing off the week with a slew of discounts on Samsung’s Pro and Evo Plus SD cards from $8. Our top pick today is the Evo Plus 256GB SDXC for $24.99 Prime shipped. Also available direct. Usually going for $40 these days, this marks a new all-time Amazon low at 38% off. If you’ve been getting into photography, home security, or have a swanky new drone you’re itching to take for a spin, this is a great way to keep all of your footage safe and secure without relying on cloud storage. Touting 100MB/s transfer speeds, you’ll find plenty of storage on here to file 4K video, home movies, and more. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from over 800 customers. And you can find the rest of today’s Samsung storage deals below the jump.

More Samsung storage deals:

Speaking of drones, did you see the killer deals we found on refurbished Parrot models from $120? If you’re on the hunt for a belated Father’s Day gift, or just a summer splurge from you to you, you can score some beautiful 4K videographers that are wicked fun to use. And at 59% off, there has never been a better time to get into the drone game.

Samsung Evo Plus 256GB SDXC features:

ULTRA FAST TRANSFERS: Ultra fast speeds for everyday moments. UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) supports 4K video and burst shots

CHOOSE YOUR SPACE: Capacities available in 256GB, 128GB, 64GB, and 32GB to match your storage necessities

MULTI PROOF RELIABLITY: The highly durable card with comprehensive 7 proof protection1 7 ensures you’re safeguarded every day whether from a spilled glass of water to getting caught in a rainstorm

