Bring Alexa support to your home security with 54% off wansview’s 1080p outdoor cam from $18

wansview (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Outdoor Smart Security Camera for $17.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Usually selling for around $40, but currently down to $30, today’s deal undercuts our last mention for the all-time low at 54% off. Wansivew’s outdoor camera is equipped with a 2MP lens for 1080p streaming and filming, with night vision up to 20-meters. You can check in on your home and property from your smartphone or any Alexa-enabled device with a screen, like the Echo Show or Fire TV. And with motion detection alerts, you’ll be the first to know if someone wanders on site. The entire apparatus is IP66 waterproof, so these cameras will keep shooting come rain, snow, or temperatures up to 104-degree Fahrenheit. Currently rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 customers. See more below.

While you’d be hard pressed to find a quality security camera for less, wansview does offer an upgraded version for $28. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to drop the price down from $40. This new and improved smart camera includes infrared night vision up to 25-meters and a two-way talk mode. So if you need to call the kids in from the yard, or answer the door while you’re away, just pick up a phone or Echo device, and you’re set. And with your savings today, you can throw in some hard storage with Samsung’s 64GB SD card down for $8. Wansview’s new 1080p smart camera is rated 4.5/5 stars from 500 customers.

If you’re looking to add some Alexa control indoors as well, we’ve spotted a slew of deals on TP-Link’s popular Kasa smart cameras. With new all-time lows and savings up to 48% off, there’s bound to be something in there worth a peek. Though if you’re set on home security, our smart home guide is jam-packed with other deals and ideas to help streamline your home life.

wansview 1080p smart security camera features:

Wansview outdoor camera W4 is equiped with 2MP HD lens which provides crystal clear picture. When are you out, you could check your home anytime on your smartphone, once there are any movement in the monitored area, you could get instant alert notification and you could check what is happening immediately.

