Take in the great outdoors with AKASO’s 4K Action Camera Pro at low of $54

AKASO OUTDOOR (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 4K Action Camera Pro for $54.17 shipped. Usually selling for $70, today’s 22% savings are a match for the all-time Amazon low. Ready for any adventure, this 14MP camera can shoot in 4K25, 2.7K30, or 1080p quality visuals at 60 FPS. You can shoot, adjust the angle, or set a time lapse though the camera’s touchscreen, or turn your compatible smart devices into a wireless shutter. The accompanying case is waterproof up to 131 meters, and you’ll also find motion stabilization features onboard to help create clear, stunning shots no matter the scene. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars from 6,300 customers. Head below for more.

To keep all of your video souvenirs safe, throwing in a sturdy microSD card might be worth looking into. For $14 more you can bundle a 64GB one, but personally, I think this Samsung EVO 128GB microSDXC is your best bet at $19. It’s ready to handle 4K video with read speeds up to 100MB/s, plus it comes with water, shock, temperature, and x-ray proofing. Perfect for a rugged outdoor adventure, or even just adding a some extra storage to your Galaxy smartphone. Plus, it comes back by 4.8/5 star ratings from over 155,000 customers.

Speaking of Samsung, did you hear that the new Galaxy A52 5G 128GB is seeing its first cash discount on Amazon? Down a full $100, this powerful 5G smartphone offers a 64MP tri-camera array, 6.5-inch edge-to-edge display, plus you can add a full terabyte of storage with a microSD card. Though if you can live without the latest and greatest, you might something worth your while tucked away in our Android guide.

More on the AKASO Pro 4K Action Camera:

UPGRADE SERIES OF AKASO EK7000: AKASO EK7000 Pro action camera delivers 4K/25fps, 2.7K/30fps, 1080P/60fps videos and 16 MP photos that capture every moment in crisp detail and unparalleled clarity.

ELECTRONIC IMAGE STABILIZATION: Built-in Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) delivers steady and smooth videos. AKASO EK7000 Pro sports camera ensures excellent experience in shooting fast-moving objects.

WATERPROOF CAMERA UP TO 131FT: Equipped with the upgraded waterproof case, this underwater camera can deep dive up to 131 feet, ready to capture all details of your adventures. Ideal for water sports such as swimming, surfing, diving, snorkeling, etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!