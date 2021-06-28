Samsung’s all-new Galaxy A52 5G 128GB smartphone sees first discount at $100 off

Amazon is offering Samsung’s new Galaxy A52 5G Unlocked Smartphone 128GB for $399.99 shipped. This marks the very first Amazon discount we’ve tracked since it’s release, knocking $100 off the usual fare to mark a new all-time low. Powered by Samsung’s octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM, this powerful smartphone also offers “lightning-fast 5G” performance. You’ll find a 64MP 3-camera array on the back, so you can take and enjoy your daring hi-res photos on the 6.5-inch HD+ edge-to-edge display. And even outside of the 128GB of onboard storage, you can add up to 1TB with a microSD card, never having to worry about running out of space again. It’s currently rated 4.6/5 stars, already at the #1 spot on Amazon’s best-seller list, and you can take an even closer look with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If 1TB seems a bit daunting, don’t worry – you can take just a fraction of today’s savings and put it towards this Micro Center 256GB microSDXC card for $25. Essentially tripling the Galaxy A52’s storage, you can transfer all your favorite photos and videos for safe keeping with read speeds up to 80MB/s. It comes backed by a 3-year warranty, alongside water, shock, temperature, and X-Ray proofing for rugged protection. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars from over 55,000 customers.

Our Android guide has been popping off with post-Prime Day and other sales like the flagship Nokia 8.3 smartphone at $219 off. If the Galaxy A52’s three-camera array was enticing, you’ll love the four-camera 64MP setup on this bad boy, alongside 128GB of storage and a Snapdragon 765G chip. But if you’re in the market for something more budget-friendly like the Google Pixel 3 at $160, we’ve got you covered there too.

More on the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Smartphone:

Game, Stream & Binge On: Watch your favorite shows, work on your gaming, and keep your playlist blasting with Galaxy A52 5G’s long-lasting battery

When you do need a power boost, Super-Fast Charging will have you back up in no time

Work Fast, Play Hard: Get in the flow and stay there with Galaxy A52 5G

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!