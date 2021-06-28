Amazon’s ‘Vinyl of the Month Club’ is a golden-era gift that keeps on giving

Vinyl has been seeing a near decade-long renaissance, and Amazon wants to keep the party going with a new subscription service. Members of the “Vinyl of the Month Club” will be shipped a new piece of music history for $24.99 per month. The subscription sets its sights on the ’60s and ’70s, or “golden age” of vinyl. And everyone from Pink Floyd to Miles Davis is getting their 15 minutes. Whether you’re just looking at your first record player or have been listening for decades, this new service might just have a little something for everyone in store. Head below to keep reading.

Are you joining Amazon’s “Vinyl of the Month Club”?

Rumours; The Wall; London Calling; what more could we ask for? For anyone who grew up listening to these iconic albums, or flipping through bins of repros in the 2010s, the culture and nostalgia of vinyl has long outlasted the gorgeous music they feature. And now, Amazon is throwing its hat into the ring with its new “Vinyl of the Month Club.” Members will be shipped a new album each month to add to their collection. And it’s not just classic rock we’re looking at here. The Queen of Soul herself is set to make an appearance, as is genre-defining blues talent Miles Davis.

Like any good [Something] of the Month club, (Worldly Snacks, Comics, Kombucha, if you’re a Kombucha type), the goal of this program is to expose new listeners to some names they might know but haven’t explored, or rekindle a passion with those who heard them live. Everything sails your way with free standard shipping from Amazon, so there’s no hidden costs. Though if you are an established collector already, you’ll always have the option to skip a month as it gets announced. And if you get something that’s not quite to your taste, you can return it within the month for a full refund.

9to5Toys’ Take

I started digging through milk crates when I was in high school. It wasn’t always about whether I knew the bands I was listening to, or even if I liked them, I just enjoyed being a part of that legacy and history. Something this subscription box does right is in capturing that thrill of anticipation. Sure, you can check online each month for what’ll be popping into your mailbox, or you can wait each month to see what new delights arrive. While Amazon is certainly cashing in on vinyl’s resurgent popularity, it still makes a sweet gift and might rekindle some love for these unforgettable artists.

