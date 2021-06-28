Blue Yeti Nano upgrades your streaming + meeting setup at low of $80 (Reg. $90+)

Amazon is offering the Blue Yeti Nano USB Condenser Microphone for $79.99 shipped. Down from its $100 list price, more recently it’s gone for around $90 or so, with today’s discount returning it to the all-time low only tracked a few times before. Blue’s compact Yeti Nano is great for on-the-go productivity, as well as at-home work. It’s quite small compared to the larger Yeti, making it much easier to travel with. You can use the Yeti Nano for podcasting, game streaming, Zoom calls, and much more. There’s a no-latency headphone output as well as volume and mic mute control. It’s even compatible with the Radius III Shock mount and Compass Boom Arm if you already have those handy. Plus, with both cardioid and omni pickup patterns, this microphone can record audio at up to 24-bit 48kHz. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our announcement coverage.

On a tighter budget? Give the Razer Seiren X a look. It’s $70 on Amazon, saving you $10 from the Yeti Nano above while offering many of the same features. Of course, there’s always the Blue Snowball iCE to consider, as it costs just $40, which is a full 50% below today’s lead deal.

Give your desk a further upgrade with the all-new Razer Book 13 gaming laptop. This powerful machine is currently seeing its first discount ever at $101 off. Powered with an i7 processor and Intel Xe graphics, this laptop is ready to handle whatever you throw at it, including editing 4K video or playing some of your favorite AAA games.

Blue Yeti Nano features:

Yeti Nano is a premium USB microphone designed for broadcast-quality podcasting, YouTube content, game streaming, Skype calls and voiceover work. Inspired by the #1-selling Blue Yeti microphone, Yeti Nano features 24-bit sound quality, a compact design, and plug ‘n play operation for instant streaming on PC/Mac. The premium finish looks great on camera and on any desktop. Featuring a no-latency headphone output and controls for headphone volume, mic mute and pickup pattern, Yeti Nano is the perfect mic for modern broadcasters.

