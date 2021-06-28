All-new Razer Book 13 Gaming Laptop sees very first discount at $101 off

Amazon is currently offering the new Razer Book 13 Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/256GB for $1,499 shipped. Normally fetching $1,600, you’re looking at $101 in savings with today’s offer marking the very first discount of any kind on Razer’s latest portable gaming experience. Having launched at the beginning of the year, the new Razer Book 13 arrives as the brand’s most recent portable battlestation upgrade centered around an 11th Gen Intel processor that clocks up to 4.7GHz. Sporting a CNC aluminum build, Razer has packed in Chroma RGB lighting to pair with its robust list of I/O including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, microSD, and USB-A. Plus, its 13.4-inch 60Hz display is powered by onboard Intel Iris Xe graphics that let it handle AAA gaming as well as getting work done on-the-go. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers.

A trackpad might just not cut it for gaming, even if it’s your on-the-go setup we’re talking about. So with your savings, picking up the Razer Viper Mini Ultralight Gaming Mouse seems like a good call at just $30. Its compact design won’t take up too much room in your bag, and it delivers notable features like an 8500 DPI optical sensor, six programmable buttons, and matching Chroma RGB lighting.

But for when it’s time to game at the desk, plug your new laptop into the discount we spotted on the Razer 27-inch Raptor 144Hz Monitor. Having dropped to its second-best price to date, you can save $100 on the Chroma-backed display alongside all of the other gear available in our PC gaming guide.

Latest Razer Book 13 features:

From a heritage of high-performance hardware comes a productivity powerhouse. Razer Book 13 is Ultra-compact and portable with a 13.4” 4K touch display and a 16:10 aspect ratio to keep you focused on accomplishing. Plus, with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, you can put a pedal to your process. Ready, willing, and able to turn every ounce of work into pure worth—11th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processors bring maximum performance to the Razer Book 13. Just because it’s a lightweight laptop, doesn’t mean it can’t pack a punch of productivity.

