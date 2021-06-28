FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone delivers flagship-caliber specs for less at $380 (Reg. $599)

-
AndroidNokia
Reg. $599 $380

As part of its Mega DealZone, B&H currently offers the unlocked Nokia 8.3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $379.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $599, this discount amounts to $219 in savings while beating our previous mention by $61 to mark one of the best prices to date. If all of the more flagship-caliber smartphones aren’t worth the cash in your book, Nokia’s recent 8.3 handset arrives with a list of notable features for less. Alongside its 6.8-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 765G chip and 128GB of onboard storage, you’re also looking at a fingerprint reader built into the power button. That’s on top of a 4-camera array around back headlined by a 64MP sensor. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 140 customers and our hands-on review will give you an even better look at what to expect. Head below for more.

Also on sale, B&H is currently marking down the unlocked Nokia 2.4 Android Smartphone to $119.99. While you’d typically pay $140, today’s offer amounts to a rare $20 discount and is the lowest in months. While this handset won’t be able to deliver quite the same flagship-adjacent experience as the lead deal, it will handle serving as a family’s first foray into the world of Android devices. Notable features include a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 13MP rear camera, and up to 2-day battery life. Learn more in our launch coverage.

On the flipside, those who have just been waiting for a discount on one of the latest flagship Android smartphones may finally be ready to pull the trigger now that the recent OnePlus 9 is down to its second-best price to date. Coming within $9 of the Amazon all-time low, you’ll be able to grab the Hasselblad-backed smartphone for $696.

Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone features:

If you’re serious about mobile photography and videography, then the Nokia 8.3 Dual-SIM 128GB 5G Smartphone is a solid choice, as it’s PureView camera system delivers four different cameras, all sporting Zeiss optics. You get 64MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide cameras for capturing sweeping vistas and landscapes. You also get a 2MP macro camera for extremely detailed close-up images, and a 2MP depth sensor for professional-style portraits. For video, the rear cameras can capture at up to 4K UHD resolution. The front of the camera provides a 24MP wide camera for HDR selfie images and videos at up to 1080p.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

Nokia

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Upgrade to the new OnePlus 9 at its second-best Amazon ...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite delivers S Pen support start...
Score Google’s Pixel 3 64GB smartphone returns to...
Motorola’s budget-friendly 2021 Android Smartphon...
Microsoft’s Surface Duo is down to the price it s...
Best Android app deals of the day: SPHAZE, Planescape T...
Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence 2, Earth 3D...
Microsoft brings 16 classic Xbox games to Android today...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $395

Microsoft’s Surface Duo is down to the price it should have been all along at $605 ($395 off)

From $605 Learn More
Save now

Monoprice’s new summer sale discounts electric standing desks, Dolby Atmos soundbars, more

Extra 15% off Learn More
70% off

Magazine deals of the week from $4/yr.: Reader’s Digest, Outside, and more

From $4/yr. Learn More
27% off

At $16 Prime shipped, Olympia’s 89-piece tool set hits best price of the year (Save 27%)

$16 Learn More
Save now

Keurig’s K-Duo Plus maker handles both small and large brews at $179 shipped

$179 Learn More
Save now

Logitech G PRO X gear sees rare Amazon: Superlight Mouse $140, more from $90

From $90 Learn More
Save 30%

Anker USB-C charging cubes and surge protectors see deep cuts and new lows from $11

From $11 Learn More
50% off

Nordstrom Rack’s slide and sandals event offers deals from $5: adidas, Steve Madden, more

From $5 Learn More