Nordstrom Rack’s slide and sandals event offers deals from $5: adidas, Steve Madden, more

Nordstrom Rack is updating your shoes for summer with with slides and sandals for men up to 50% off and pricing starting at just $5. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on adidas, PUMA, Tommy Hilfiger, REEF, Havaianas, Steve Madden, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. Are you heading to have a pool day anytime soon? The men’s PUMA Cool Cat Slides are currently marked down to $17 and originally sold for $30. These slides are waterproof, cushioned, lightweight, and great for summer. The slip-on design adds convienience and they’re also nice to travel with. There is also a fashionable logo across the top and they can be worn by both men or women alike as well. Hit the jump to score the rest of our top picks from the Nordstrom Rack sandal sale.

Finally, the Backcountry 4th of July Sale offers up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and more.

