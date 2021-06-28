These highly-rated TV mounts add up to 84-inches of full motion control starting from $10

X-Mount (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 84-inch Full Motion TV Wall Mount for $24.84 when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code MNBI28UW at checkout. Usually going for upwards of $46, today’s savings knock off an impressive 45% to mark a new Amazon low. This full motion tv mount is meant to give your home theater a bit of a face lift, replacing a clunky stand or media center for TVs between 47- and 84-inches. You can extend the entire thing up to 16.4-inches from the wall, with 90-degrees of swivel and 20-degrees of tilt to find the prefect viewing angle. And when you’re done, just push it back against the wall for a seamless finish. Over 20,000 customers found it to be a good fit, leaving an average 4.8/5 star rating. See more options below.

If you’re really just looking for an affordable way to stick your TV to the wall, this PERLESMITH tilting wall mount is only $10 after you clip the on-page coupon. It’s built to accommodate TVs between 23- and 55-inches, so it’s perfect if you’re working with a smaller model. And set-up couldn’t be simpler – just bolt the base into a cement wall or wood stud, attach the mount to your TV, and you’re ready for movie night. Over 34,000 customers have left it with a solid 4.6/5 star rating.

Want to skip the TV altogether? You can add up to 300 unparalleled inches of 4K HDR streaming to your home with Epson’s Home Cinema projector. It’s backed by a unique 3-chip processing system to provide the highest clarity and color quality, and the massive playback size easily outmatches any consumer TV on the market. Plus, right now it’s at a new all-time low of $761 off in refurbished condition. But if you think you’d miss a good old fashioned screen, our home theater guide is always a strong place to start.

More on the X-Mount Full Motion TV Mount:

This full motion TV wall bracket can pull out to 16.49 and retract back to 2.40”, which save some valuable space for you and make your house look neat and Max weight 132lbs.

This TV bracket with dual articulating arms includes +5° /-15° tilt, ±45°swivel( maximum swivel angle depends on your TV), +/-3° post-installation adjustment allows the perfect TV leveling. All these will make your TV flexibility and better view based on your seat in the room.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!