Epson’s 4K HDR 300-in. projector falls to new low at $1,239 (Refurb, Orig. $2,000)

Walmart is offering the refurbished Epson Home Cinema 4010 4K HDR Pro Projector for $1,239 shipped. Originally selling for $2,000, but recently down going for $1,599 on Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Powered by 4,800 lumens of 1:1 color and bright white lighting, this powerful projector offers a full 300-inches of 4K HDR picture against any flat surface. The three-chip LCD system is meant to provide “amazing color accuracy, color brightness and color gamut” so you can enjoy every iota of crisp, vibrant picture. This factory refurbished model is backed by a 2-year warranty, and rated 4.8/5 stars on Amazon. Although, our launch coverage is a great place to get an in-depth look. Head below for more.

If you can live without 4K visuals in your home theater, Epson’s Home Cinema 880 is a solid option at $499. It brings up to 120-inches of 1080p visuals to the table, with a 100% RGB color gamut, plus Epson’s three-chip processing for extra clarity. You can connect all of your devices via HDMI 2.0, but you’ll also find USB-A, USB-B, and other ports on the back. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for a more permanent fixture for your home? Hisense’s 4K Android TV just fell to a new Amazon low at $899, and you can find tons of other 4K TV’s up to $1,000 off in our roundup. Then, head over to our home theater guide to score your perfect soundbar, speaker system, and more.

Epson Home Cinema 4010 Pro Projector features:

The Epson Home Cinema 4010 4K PRO-UHD projector is a new type of 4K home theater experience utilizing advanced processing technologies for resolution enhancement, color, and image processing to faithfully display all your favorite content from the classics to the latest blockbusters. If you’re looking for an amazing 4K home theater experience that will exceed your expectations – look no further.

