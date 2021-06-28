Timbuk2 takes up to 50% off during its Garage Sale: MacBook backpacks, more

Timbuk2 adds new styles to its Garage Sale up to 50% off including MacBook backpacks, luggage, duffel bags, briefcases, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Get traveling this summer with the Copilot Deluxe Roller Suitcase that’s currently marked down from $129, which is $100 off the original rate. This luggage makes traveling a breeze with spinner wheels and lightweight material. It also has reflective details to keep you visible in low light and an expandable design to fit all of your essentials. You can also choose from two size options and each have a pocket to store a 15-inch MacBook as well. Plus, the all black exterior is gender neutral and makes spot cleaning nice too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Timbuk2 and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks from Timbuk2 include:

