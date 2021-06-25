FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $80 on Google’s Nest Wifi Router and Point system at a new low of $189

-
eBay Daily DealsGoogleNetworking
Reg. $269 $189

Google’s official eBay storefront is currently offering its Nest Wifi Router with Point System for $189 shipped. Also available at B&H. Normally fetching $269, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and is the best price to date. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 4,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with only 2,200-square feet of coverage can make out for less by going with a Google Nest Wi-Fi package that only includes a single router and is marked down at $161. You’ll still be able to take advantage of the built-in Assistant capabilities, but without the increased range noted above. But for smaller homes or those looking to build out their setup over time, this is a notable alternative.

While most of the enticing Prime Day smart home offers have now come and gone, you can still take advantage of these ongoing Nest discounts. Ranging from the latest smart displays with sleep tracking functionality to speakers from $30, you’ll be able to lock-in some of the best prices of the year. Or just go score these rare Nanoleaf lighting deals while they’re still alive and kicking.

Google Nest Wifi Router with Point features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

